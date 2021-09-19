Bills vs Dolphins: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Buffalo Bills started their season with a defeat, losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. However, they have a shot at stealing the lead in the AFC East standings with a win over the Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen has started his season slow with only one touchdown to his name so far. He aims to correct it against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins hung on late to beat the New England Patriots in their season-opener. This week's divisional opponent will be a more formidable challenge. Can Tua Tagovailoa outduel Josh Allen?

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins injury report

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are almost completely healthy going into Week 2. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis is the most notable player on the list. He's working through an ankle injury and is questionable for the game. Other players who may miss the game are Efe Obada and Star Lotulelei. Marquez Stephenson is dealing with a head injury and will be out until at least Week 4.

Miami Dolphins

Will Fuller is the biggest name expected to miss the game due to personal reasons. Preston Williams is questionable. According to CBS Sports, Raekwon Davis will be out until Week 5. Larnel Coleman, Lynn Bowden and Allen Hurns are on the injured reserve list and will not be playing again for quite some time.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins starting lineups

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, AJ Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovailoa | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene | S - Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

