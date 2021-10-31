Bills vs. Dolphins injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are different teams from the last time they played one another. In Week 2, the Dolphins were coming off their only win of the season, and the Bills were coming off a concerning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since that game, the Bills have cemented themselves as one of the top contenders in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have plummeted to the bottom of the AFC standings and are 1-6.

The last time they played, the Bills won 35-0. We could be in for another one-sided game in this one.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins injury report

Buffalo Bills

Player Position Name Injury Dawson Knox TE Hand Out Spencer Brown OT Back Doubtful Justin Zimmer DT Foot Questionable

The Bills are in good health entering this game outside of Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown. Knox suffered a hand injury which caused him to miss Week 7.

Knox has had a breakout season and will be missed by Josh Allen. Spencer Brown's absence moved Daryl Williams to right tackle and promoted Cody Ford to the starting right guard position.

Miami Dolphins

Player Position Injury Game Status Jerome Baker LB Knee Questionable Noah Igbinoghene CB Knee/Ankle Questionable DaVante Parker WR Shoulder/Hamstring Questionable Greg Mancz OL Groin Questionable

The Miami Dolphins are also in pretty good health entering Week 8. They don't have anyone ruled out. Jerome Baker and DaVante Parker are the two most important players on their injury report.

Baker will be tasked with covering Cole Beasley if he plays. Given how inconsistent the Dolphins' offensive line has been, they need Greg Mancz to stand a chance against the Bills' dominant front-seven.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins starting lineups

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zack Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Tommy Sweeney | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Taggovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Mancz, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

Edited by LeRon Haire