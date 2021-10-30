Will Dawson Knox play in Week 8 against the Dolphins?

Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills started the season smoothly but both have hit a snag in recent weeks. Knox injured his hand during the loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite throwing a touchdown pass in the game, Knox's availability for the Bills' Week 8 tilt against the Dolphins is in doubt. Will Knox be able to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins?

Will Dawson Knox be available in Week 8?

The tight end's hand is not looking good, according to CBS Sports. The tight end was listed as doubtful for the game back on October 20th. According to the Bills' website, Sean McDermott has declared that the tight end will be out for the game. He had surgery during the bye week and the timeline for his return is unknown.

Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio I could be wrong but in Dawson Knox's absence I anticipate it'll be Gabriel Davis >> Tommy Sweeney



The Bills dialed back their 4 WR usage a bit since Dawson Knox's emergence, but I don't think they just slide Sweeney in. He'll have a role, but limited imo I could be wrong but in Dawson Knox's absence I anticipate it'll be Gabriel Davis >> Tommy Sweeney The Bills dialed back their 4 WR usage a bit since Dawson Knox's emergence, but I don't think they just slide Sweeney in. He'll have a role, but limited imo

Knox's loss is the first big blow to a team that has miraculously remained in nearly perfect health while seemingly every other team in the NFL is riddled with injuries. Including Dawson Knox, the team has three players listed on the injury report.

That said, losing Dawson Knox is a detrimental development for the offense. Knox is leading the team with five touchdowns. Even with his future in 2021 still in doubt, Knox was on pace to blow past his production during the previous two seasons. This season, Knox has 286 yards and five touchdowns through six games.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley for the season due to ankle surgery, while the #Bills will be without TE Dawson Knox due to a broken hand. From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley for the season due to ankle surgery, while the #Bills will be without TE Dawson Knox due to a broken hand. https://t.co/pIQO7cRlMD Dawson Knox had successful surgery yesterday, source said, with the goal of returning to the field as soon as possible. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Dawson Knox had successful surgery yesterday, source said, with the goal of returning to the field as soon as possible. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Last season, Knox had 288 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games of action. While his rookie season was the best of his career thus far, earning 388 yards and two touchdowns, Knox was on pace to eviscerate his career-best season. If Knox can return in the regular season, he has a great shot to still set a new career-high in yardage.

Knox's absence leaves the team with only one tight end in Tommy Sweeney. Needless to say, the Bills will need to make a move sooner rather than later at the position. Otherwise, they will be running the risk of having no tight ends on the roster if Sweeny were to suffer an injury.

With only a couple of days left until game day, the Bills may be forced to wait until next week to make a move. The trade deadline will, however, be staring the Bills in the face after the game. This should give the team a sense of urgency to sign a player quickly. By then, they may also have a better timeline for Knox's injury so they can make a better decision.

