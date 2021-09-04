NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trade fits at tight end for Bills

When the Buffalo Bills submitted their final 53-man roster, fans and analysts agreed that the team lacked depth at tight end.

As of right now, the Buffalo Bills only have two tight ends on their roster in Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney. The Bills desperately need a third option at tight end to have complete access to their playbook.

Who could the Bills add before Week 1?

Three tight ends who could fit in with the Bills in 2021

#1 - Jesse James, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears currently have four tight ends on their roster. Jesse James is their third-string tight end. While he is not one of the best options, the Bills do not need an elite tight end. They need a feasible talent to fill a gap for a year. Hence, James would be a great option.

James' best selling point is his playoff experience. In his four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the tight end played in six playoff games. He knows how to work under pressure and, considering the Bills are practically a lock to make the playoffs this year, the Bills could use players with playoff experience.

Update: if you took the over on 6.5 #Steelers fans tweets about Jesse James after that overturned INT, you won the bet: https://t.co/J63WJazP5u pic.twitter.com/ukIyeOyEIp — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) January 9, 2021

He can also be a factor as a pass-catcher. His best year saw him catch 30 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns.

#2 - Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

Ricky Seals-Jones is a third-string tight end in Washington. If the Football Team were to lose him, they could still run their entire playbook without making an additional move.

Ricky Seals-Jones didn't play in 2020, but he has had some rather productive years for a third-string tight end. In 2019, Seals-Jones had 229 yards and four touchdown receptions. He could be a decent red zone threat for the Bills.

#3 - Adam Shaheen, Miami Dolphins

Adam Shaheen is the second of four tight ends on the Dolphins. If the Dolphins were to trade him, they likely wouldn't miss him much. Shaheen could act as a cheap boost in the red zone, as he caught three touchdowns in 2020. While it's not eye-popping, it is better than what the Bills now have in their third tight end spot, which is nothing.

Shaheen would be the cheapest option to fill an essential requisite to run a jumbo package. As a bonus, he's been shown to be able to catch passes in the endzone.

