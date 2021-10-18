×
Bills vs Titans: Injury report and starting lineup - October 18 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Buffalo Bills will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6
Modified Oct 18, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Preview

Schedule for 8:15 PM Sunday. The Buffalo Bills are the hottest team in the NFL other than the Arizona Cardinals right now. The Bills just convincingly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 and are solidified Super Bowl contenders. They'll look to go 5-1 when they go against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

The Titans are 3-2 and aren't Super Bowl contenders like the Bills are. The Titans have struggled offensively outside Derrick Henry, who has 142 carries already. It will be a statement game for both teams coming off of big wins.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: injury report

Bills

PlayerPositionInjuryGame status
Matt MilanoLBHamstringQuestionable
Siran NealCBIllnessQuestionable
Taiwan JonesRBHamstringQuestionable

The Bills have been one of the top teams in the NFL this year in large part due to being able to stay healthy. Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones are depth players. This leaves Matt Milano as the only starter at risk of missing the game. Milano was questionable ahead of last week's game but played.

Titans

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Bud DupreeLBKneeQuestionable
Jeremy McNicholsRBAnkleQuestionable
Brett KernPCOVID-19 listOut
Kristian FultonCBHamstringQuestionable
Roger SaffoldOGShoulderQuestionable
Monty RiceLBGroinQuestionable
Khari BlasingameFBShoulderQuestionable

The Titans have a longer list of injuries ahead of this game than the Bills. Punter Brett Kern is the only player the Titans have ruled out. Bud Dupree and Roger Saffold would be two big losses at linebacker and guard respectively. Kristian Fulton will be needed against the abundance of weapons on the Bills' offense. Luckily, they will have Julio Jones back from his hamstring injury.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineup

Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zack Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

TItans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Taylor Lewan, Roger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Their Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Harold Landry III, David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans, Bud Dupree | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Elijah Molden | S - Kevin Byard, Dane Cruikshank | K - Randy Bullock | P - Johnny Townsend

