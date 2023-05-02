Billy Turner injury history: Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' new OT's injury struggles

It's official: Billy Turner is reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. The veteran offensive tackle has joined the New York Jets on a one-year deal, just a week after Rodgers was traded to Gang Green. The two had played together in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021, making the 2019-20 NFC Championship Game.

Despite being a capable blocker, Turner also brings with him a fairly rich injury history. In 2017, while a Denver Bronco, he broke his hand and was placed on injured reserve.

His most significant injury, though, came as in 2021, when he hurt his right knee during the Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears. Before the injury, Rodgers had praised him as the Packers' offensive unsung hero, calling him worthy of a Pro Bowl:

Michael Nania @Michael_Nania Aaron Rodgers had this to say about Billy Turner in October 2021 Aaron Rodgers had this to say about Billy Turner in October 2021 https://t.co/pmbcpC3GaV

Turner did not return until Green Bay's Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which they lost.

The Packers cut him shortly after the defeat, and he rejoined the Broncos, reuniting with new coach Nathaniel Hackett. He injured his right knee in November, but returned the next month.

Before joining the Jets, Turner had claimed that he was once again fully healthy, telling the Denver Gazette via phone:

“I was banged up the last year or so from an injury I had in Green Bay, which people I think are little bit nervous about. But I’m kind of back to 100 percent, and the healthiest I’ve been in the last two years.”

Which other former Green Bay Packers players apart from Bill Turner are joining New York Jets?

Allen Lazard will also reunite with Aaron Rodgers.

Turner and Rodgers are not the only ex-Packers getting back together in East Rutherford.

Hackett, after just one partial season with the Broncos, is also joining the Jets as offensive coordinator. Under him, the Packers had the highest-scoring offense of 2020, and Rodgers was adjudged MVP in 2020 and 2021.

Also reuniting with Turner and Rodgers is wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has signed a three-year deal. In five seasons, he caught 169 passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Another former Packer who's joining the Jets is Tim Boyle. He played only eight games with the team, all off the bench. He joined the Detroit Lions after two years and lost his three starts (all in place of Jared Goff), throwing twice as many interceptions as touchdowns (6 vs. 3).

Where do New York Jets stand after 2023 NFL Draft?

Will Anderson IV was the Jets' highest pick this year.

The Jets had just seven draft picks this year, as they traded away most of them to acquire Rodgers. With their first-round pick, they selected Iowa State linebacker Will Anderson IV to complement Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.

The Jets also bolstered their offensive line, taking in Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann and Pittsburgh tackle Carter Warren. With a suddenly star-studded offense and burgeoning defense, they may become contenders in the AFC East.

