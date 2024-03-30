Birmingham Stallions UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The Birmingham Stallions will kickstart the 2024 UFL season on Saturday when they face the Arlington Renegades in Week 1. Led by head coach Skip Holtz, the USFL conference team is one of the favorites to win the newly-formed league this year.

The Stallions have announced that Matt Coral is their starting quarterback for the season. The signal-caller played for the NFL's Carolina Panthers in 2022 and was a practice squad member for the New England Patriots in 2023.

Here's a look at the Birmingham Stallions' full 50-man roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season.

Kevin Austin Jr., WR Marcus Baugh, TE Chris Blewitt, K Deonte Brown, G Ike Brown, CB Lorenzo Burns, CB Deon Cain, WR Nevelle Clarke, DB Taco Charlton, DE Matt Corral, QB Carlos Davis. NT Christian DiLauro, T Jonathan Garvin, DE DeMarquis Gates, ILB Mark Gilbert, CB Derwin Gray, T Darius Harper, T Madre Harper, CB Daniel Isom, CB Chris Jackson, CB Gary Jennings, WR Zack Johnson, G Matt Kaskey, G Ryan Langan, LS Damon Lloyd, LB C.J. Marable, RB Adrian Martinez, QB DaMarcus Mitchell, DE Ricky Person Jr., RB Kenny Robinson Jr., S Amari Rodgers, WR Larry Rountree III, RB Cole Schneider, G J'Mar Smith, QB Jace Sternberger, TE Elijah Sullivan, OLB Alex Taylor-Prioleau, OT Kyahva Tezino, OLB Jordan Thomas, TE A.J. Thomas, S Jordan Thompson, DE JoJo Tillery, S Dondrea Tillman, DE Jaylen Twyman, DT Binjimen Victor, WR Colby Wadman, P Marlon Williams, WR Marvin Wilson, DT Scooby Wright, ILB Isaiah Zuber, CB

Birmingham Stallions' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the Birmingham Stallions' 2024 UFL schedule, along with the TV schedule:

Week 1 (Saturday, March 30): vs. Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 2 (Sunday, April 7): vs. Michigan Panthers at Ford Field. Kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX

Week 3 (Saturday, April 13): vs Memphis Showboats at Protective Stadium. Kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 4 (Saturday, April 20): vs. DC Defenders at Protective Stadium. Kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 5 (Saturday, April 27): vs. Houston Roughnecks at Rice Stadium. Kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 6 (Saturday, May 4): vs. Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 7 (Saturday, May 11): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks at Protective Stadium. Kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 8 (Saturday, May 18): vs. Houston Roughnecks at Protective Stadium. Kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Week 9 (Saturday, May 25): vs. San Antonio Brahmas at The Alamodome. Kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 10 (Saturday, June 1): vs. Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium. Kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Fans who wish to watch the Birmingham Stallions in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets that are now available on the UFL website.