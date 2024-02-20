Blake Proehl net worth: Exploring ex-Vikings WR's wealth in 2024

North Carolina native Blake Proehl was a wide receiver for East Carolina during his collegiate career.

He was born in Greensboro and raised in Charlotte. He became an undrafted free agent in 2021 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. But his aspirations of being a professional football player were crushed when he suffered an ACL tear in his first season in the league.

In Aug. 2023, Proehl was cut by the Vikings, and he hasn't signed with a different team since. At the age of 25, it appears that he's now pursuing a career in music. Proehl has gained prominence as he attempts to make the switch from football to music as a competitor in the new season of American Idol.

The amount of money he made during his brief NFL career and his estimated net worth in 2024 are topics of interest for fans.

Blake Proehl signed a contract with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, agreeing a basic salary of $867,000.

He also agreed to receive a guaranteed salary of $100,000 along with a prorated bonus of $5,000 from his deal. Over The Cap claims that Blake made $568,000 during his NFL career in two years in Minnesota.

Proehl's net worth in 2024, as estimated by The Sports Rush, is between $1 and $2 million, most of which he earned while playing in the NFL.

When did Blake Proehl start singing?

The show American Idol is back for another season, and hundreds of singers are trying to win not only a ticket to Hollywood but also the title of "Idol" itself.

The 25-year-old former wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Blake Proehl, has already made an appearance on American Idol Season 22, but his musical talent has drawn notice from fans before.

Fans first noticed Proehl's vocal prowess when his 2021 social media rendition of Brett Young's song "In Case You Didn't Know" went viral. Fans enjoyed his performance, which he had done for his grandmother at the time, as seen by the nearly 28 million views the video received.

Blake Proehl released the track "Falling Into You" in 2022 to showcase his songwriting abilities after spending some time performing covers of various songs.

Moreover, he also released Waves, Happy Without Me and Where You Need to Be. Fans also praised his most recent song, Chapters, which demonstrated both his musical prowess and desire to improve his standing as a performing artist.