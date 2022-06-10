Who is Aaron Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend Blu of Earth? Podcaster claims to be a 'witch' and 'a medicine woman'

Blu of Earth is the latest addition to Aaron Rodgers' colorful life. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' personal life has always been known to be a can of worms. Between his long estrangement from his family and his belief in bizarre treatments to get immunized from COVID-19, the four-time NFL MVP often turns heads when reports about his personal life surface.

But the superstar may have outdone himself on this occasion. Rodgers has reportedly moved on after breaking off his engagement with actress Shailene Woodley and is rumored to be dating a woman who was initially named Charlotte Brereton at birth but is now known as Blu of Earth.

Details about Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend Blu of Earth

Rumors of Rodgers and Blu of Earth dating began circulating on social media after the two were spotted together with a group of people:

Big B @bigpackers4x Oh boy... Apperantly Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend and her name is Blu of Earth. Yes you read that right. She claims that she is a witch and medicine woman. She is a interesting character to say the least. Oh boy... Apperantly Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend and her name is Blu of Earth. Yes you read that right. She claims that she is a witch and medicine woman. She is a interesting character to say the least. https://t.co/Qmnw1hNxfK

Ms. Earth is heavily active on Instagram and has almost 80,000 followers.

Blu of Earth is the host of the Deja Blu podcast. The following is written in the description section of the podcast's Instagram page:

"A clean reservoir of conciousness from which souls thirsty for purity, relief and love can drink."

Below is the latest post on the podcast's Instagram page:

She is also the co-founder of florescence.earth. The entity's Instagram bio reads:

"A Modern Mystery School for Women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you."

The page has only two posts, with the latest featuring Ms. Earth:

Blu of Earth has reportedly described herself as a witch and a woman of medicine. In the description section of a YouTube video titled The SECRETS of A True Medicine Woman W/ Blu, the host describes Ms. Earth as

"A real-life witch of the good kind."

You can watch the full video below:

She primarily uses her personal Instagram account to post snippets from her podcast, but recently showcased her guitar and singing skills:

In May, Ms. Earth and her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years announced their split in a shared Instagram post:

The couple stated there wasn't one specific reason they parted ways, having been together for almost three years. A snippet caption read:

"There wasn’t 1 thing we could point to as the single reason why we felt it was necessary to separate. It was rather an innate feeling that our paths as romantic partners was coming to an end. As if our ‘soul contract’ in this form had been fulfilled. We resisted it for many months, because our time together was nourishing in so many ways."

Both Rodgers and Ms. Earth are coming off a break-up from a lengthy relationship, which may have been the seed that has bloomed into a relationship.

