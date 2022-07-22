Bo Jackson net worth: How much money does NFL Hall of Famer have 

Former NFL Pro Bowler Bo Jackson helped pay for the funeral of the 19 children and two teachers killed in May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Jackson said he was one of the previously anonymous donors to cover costs for the victims' families after the tragic incident that shook the nation.

He said:

"I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

The incident took place on May 24, 2022. Jackson, who said he felt a personal connection to the city of Uvalde, flew to the location three days later with his friend. They met with Governor Greg Abbott and presented a check of $170,000 with the offer to cover all funeral expenses. In a news conference, Abbott later announced it as an anonymous donation.

Speaking about his attachment to the city, Jackson said:

"Uvalde is a town that sticks in your mind. Just the name. I don’t know a soul there. It just touched me.”

Vincent 'Bo' Jackson, 59, is one of the rarest players to make their name in both the NFL and the MLB. A No. 1 draft pick in the 1986 NFL Draft, Jackson played three seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) as a running back. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1990.

He was forced into premature retirement after suffering a hip injury during a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January 1991. He played 38 games, rushing for 2,782 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns.

During the same period, he played baseball for the Kansas City Royals, earning an All-Star nod in 1989. He is the only professional athlete to earn All-Star nods in football and baseball.

Despite his NFL career ending in 1991, he continued playing in the MLB until it was cut short due to recurring injuries in 1994. He played two seasons with the Chicago White Sox and one with the California Angels (now Los Angeles Angels).

He finished his MLB career with a career batting average of .250, recording 141 home runs and 415 RBIs.

Bo Jackson's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bo Jackson's net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Bo reportedly earned around $6.8 million from his stint in the MLB and around $6.1 million while playing in the NFL.

His major source of income, however, was his endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Gatorade, Pepsi, and AT&T. At the peak of his powers in 1989 and 1990, Nike ran an advertising campaign highlighting Bo's talent in multiple sports called Bo Knows.

The campaign, which was a massive success for the sports brand, saw the 59-year-old try his hands at various sports like tennis, golf, horse racing, ice hockey, and others.

According to the publication, Bo still receives nearly $1 million yearly from Nike.

What does Bo Jackson do now?

Since his retirement in 1994, Jackson has been involved in several business ventures. He is part of a group of investors who own the Burr Ridge Bank and Trust in Burr Ridge, Illinois. He is also a part-owner of the Bo Jackson Elite Sports Complex, an 88,000-square-foot multi-sports dome facility in Illinois, alongside John Cangelosi.

Since November 2021, Jackson has been working on his new venture, Promise Nutraceuticals, which offers a line of CBD (Cannabinoids) products called "Hero Brand CBD."

Aside from his business ventures, the former NFL and MLB star is known for his philanthropic activities in his home state of Alabama, where his fundraiser, "Bo Bikes Bama," has raised funds to help tornado victims. The fundraiser campaign raised over $1 million.

