Brittany Matthews teases fans about wedding with Patrick Mahomes in latest Instagram story

Now that Patrick Mahomes begins his offseason, his life off the field is taking centre stage. His fiancée, Brittany Matthews, posted a preview of the couple's wedding invitations to her Instagram story. The preview simply said, “Brittany and Patrick.” While there were no captions to the photos, it’s safe to assume that the wedding will take place sometime in 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback proposed to Matthews in September 2020. Since then, the couple have welcomed their daughter Sterling Mahomes to the world. Mahomes also reached his second-straight Super Bowl, where the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Presumably the 2020 pandemic postponed their plans for a wedding.

Matthews indicated that the wedding will take place in 2022 in an Instagram post on New Year’s Day. She captioned the photo, “2022, the year I get to marry you.”

Additionally, according to KMBC News, the ABC affiliate in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes stated that the wedding will take place sometime in March 2022 on an island somewhere:

“The time has come to help me with the task. Be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask! Drink up and let me remind, in March set your Rolex to island time.”

The high school sweethearts, who started dating in 2013, will finally get the chance to host a wedding ceremony in front of family and friends. For Patrick Mahomes, he and the Chiefs will look to reload and make another run at the Super Bowl next season after their early exit in the AFC Championship game. The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Chiefs 27-24 to make their 3rd Super Bowl trip in franchise history.

