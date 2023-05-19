Brett Favre in deep trouble? New texts reveal ex-NFL QB's Extent of Involvement in Mississippi welfare scandal

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has been in the news for all the worst reasons lately. The NFL Hall of Famer is embroiled in a scandal in which millions of dollars in Mississippi welfare funding were misused. As per new texts uncovered by the press, he is the driving force behind the scandal rather than just a participant.

Favre's conversations with the former governor of Mississippi have been leaked, and they don't paint the all-time great in the best of lights.

New texts reveal ex-NFL QB's Extent of Involvement in Mississippi welfare scandal

In April 2017, Favre reached out to former Governor Phil Bryant after Favre and his wife made a pledge to the University of Southern Mississippi that he would pay for a new volleyball court.

The text said,

"Hey, governor, this (is) Brett Favre. Deanna and I are building a volleyball facility on campus, and I need your influence to get donations and/or sponsorships. Southern has no money, so I'm hustling to get it raised."

The governor was on board.

"Of course, I'm all in on the Volleyball facility. You all have fun, and next week, come over. We will have that thing built before you know it. One thing I know how to do is raise money."

This exchange eventually led to Farve pressing the iffy governor for millions of funds for self-gratifying projects. The total amount is unclear, but reports have pegged the sum to be in the region of $8.3 million.

Unfortunately for Rogers, the scheme began to unravel when it was found during a regular audit that payments for former wrestler Brett DiBiase were being sent to a P.O. box belonging to Davis. DiBiase, a friend of Davis, was hired by New and Webb as his “director of transformational change” and put on a $250,000 salary. This information was conveyed to Bryant, who used it to cover his tracks by blowing the whistle on the operation. He now faces litigation and lethal damage to his legacy.

Can this scandal cost Brett Favre his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

While Brett Favre has undoubtedly soiled the distinguished title of NFL Hall of Famer, a bye-law prevents him from being stripped of his bust in Canton.

By law, the Pro Football Hall of Famer cannot be removed from the Hall of Fame after the election. This includes those in prison, those with questionable backgrounds, and others.

As such, controversial Hall of Famers like OJ Simpson and Brett Favre will forever have their names enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

