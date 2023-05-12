Brett Favre addresses solution in defamation lawsuit against Pat McAfee - "Rather talk about football"

Much has been made of Brett Favre's lawsuit aimed at Pat McAfee over the Mississippi welfare scandal and now it appears it is over. Favre's alleged involvement in it made it national news.

This led to mutliple sports shows and news networks obviously covering it, like McAfee did on his show. But there must have been some wires crossed as Favre sued McAfee for defamation.

McAfee started his show today stating that the lawsuit has been dropped by Favre, and now the Hall of Fame quarterback has addressed the dropped lawsuit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He tweeted:

"I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football."

Brett Favre @BrettFavre I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football. I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football.

It is a great resolution for Pat McAfee and Brett Favre as it now brings to an end what could have been a rather nasty lawsuit. Additionally, at the time of writing, the lawuit that Favre has with Fox Sports Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe is still ongoing.

Up until now, Favre has not been criminally charged for his alleged involvement and has blamed the media networks for dragging his name through the mud.

What is the Missippi welfare scandal that Brett Favre is alledgely involved in?

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Per CBS.com, the Mississippi welfare fund scandal involves the misuse of around $77 million that was set aside for people of the state of Mississippi who needed it the most and are doing things tough.

Favre denied having any knowledge of the alleged scandal that reportedly saw funds that were supposed to be used for the underprivelidged people in the state given out to be used for other things.

As expected, once this news of Brett Favre's alleged involvement in the scandal hit mainsteam media, many people came for the Hall of Fame quarterback. Favre's alleged text exchange with MCEC founder Nancy New about the volleyball stadium that the welfare funds were to be used to build didn't paint either in the best of light.

Per CBS.com, the Favre sent this message:

"If you were to pay me, is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?"

Adam Ganucheau @GanucheauAdam



Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!



five years later:



mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board! @ayewolfe five years later: Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!@ayewolfe five years later: mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… https://t.co/wo3QuIYXaY

So the whole situation is rather unpleasent and at the time of writing, it is still being put through the courts.

But Brett Favre has insisted he had nothing to do with it and his reported "feud" with Pat McAfee is now over too.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes