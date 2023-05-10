Who is Anna Wolfe? All about Brett Favre welfare scandal investigator who won the Pulitzer Prize

Anna Wolfe is an American investigative reporter with a penchant for thought-provoking pieces about poverty and economic justice.

She is the winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for her report on how a former Mississippi governor used his position to steer millions of funds to benefit his family and friends. This allegedly includes former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Wolfe is a staff member at Mississippi Today, where she pens her intricate pieces. However, before getting the job at Mississippi Today, she worked at Clarion Ledger (Mississippi's statewide daily newspaper) as an investigative reporter for the Center for Public Integrity and Jackson Free Press (the city's alternative newsweekly).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anna Wolfe is great at what she does and has won several awards due to her impressive writing. Such awards include the 2021 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting, the 2021 John Jay/Harry Frank Guggenheim Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting Award, the National Press Foundation's 2020 Poverty and Inequality Award, first place in the regional Green Eyeshade Awards in 2021 for Public Service in Online Journalism, and the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Local Reporting.

Mississippi Today @MSTODAYnews

buff.ly/3nIWa36 Anna Wolfe and Mississippi Today have won a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for the welfare scandal investigative series The Backchannel! 🥂 Anna Wolfe and Mississippi Today have won a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for the welfare scandal investigative series The Backchannel! 🥂 buff.ly/3nIWa36 https://t.co/1WjbI1wmwF

Anna Wolfe's Pulitzer Prize-winning story

Anna Wolfe's Pulitzer Prize-winning story was about a scandal in Mississippi and how a former state governor used his office to misappropriate millions of state welfare funds.

Wolfe's Pulitzer Prize-winning piece came from seven articles, three of which expressly mentioned Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre in the headlines. She was duly awarded on May 9, 2023, for her journalism.

At the time of writing, Brett Farve is deep in litigation over the claims insinuated by Anna Wolfe's articles. He is both a defendant and a plaintiff in litigation arising from the issue; the state of Mississippi has sued him, and he has sued multiple media celebrities for defamation. It's still early days with regards to these lawsuits.

Mississippi State @msstate Congratulations to MSU Department of Communication alumna Anna Wolfe on winning the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting.



Photo credit: Mississippi Today Congratulations to MSU Department of Communication alumna Anna Wolfe on winning the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting. Photo credit: Mississippi Today https://t.co/VuBhWdVVeM

FAQs and Answers on the Pulitzer Prize

The Pulitzer Prize is a big deal, an award celebrating writing excellence. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about the big prize.

1. Must I be a U.S. citizen to apply for a Pulitzer Prize?

Yes, you must be a citizen of the United States of America to apply for a Pulitzer Prize. Only U.S. citizens are eligible to apply for the Prizes in Books, Drama, and Music (except the History category, in which the book must be a history of the United States, but the author may be of any nationality).

2. What are the criteria for judging The Pulitzer Prizes?

At the moment, there are no set criteria for judging the Prizes. It is left to the nominating juries and the Pulitzer Prize Board to determine exactly what makes a work worthy of honor.

3. Are self-published books eligible for the Pulitzer Prize?

Yes, self-published books are eligible for the Pulitzer Prize. However, such books must be in hardcover or paperback form. Digital exclusives are currently a no-no.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes