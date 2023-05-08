Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been immersed in plenty of controversy the last few years. Whether it's his alleged involvement in a Mississippi Welfare Scandal or his political opinions, NFL fans haven't been pleased with some of Favre's takes.

His most recent move involves former FOX host Tucker Carlson who was recently fired from FOX news primetime show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brett Favre retweeted a video of Megyn Kelly saying that she believes that FOX News is trying to silence Carlson, and that the broadcast network knows that they won't lose viewers because there are still plenty of other programs to watch on the network.

The former NFL quarterback captioned the Tweet by saying that he stands with Carlson and that it's time to boycott FOX News until they allow the ousted host to speak.

"I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak."

Not only were fans irritated that he sided with the controversial host, but also by another action he took. Brett Favre turned the comments off on the Tweet so that other users couldn't comment on the post.

However, Twitter users could still retweet the quote and they sure did so, telling the former NFL quarterback that this wasn't the right path to go for someone who is currently under investigation in his home state of Mississippi.

Jubal A Early @Jubal_A_Early Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW What a bitch move turning replies off.....will be good to see the State of Mississippi hold you accountable for your actions. twitter.com/BrettFavre/sta… What a bitch move turning replies off.....will be good to see the State of Mississippi hold you accountable for your actions. twitter.com/BrettFavre/sta…

Ryan Glasspiegel @sportsrapport Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW Life is a beautiful mystery. Every day we wake up and have no idea what we might see before going to bed. twitter.com/brettfavre/sta… Life is a beautiful mystery. Every day we wake up and have no idea what we might see before going to bed. twitter.com/brettfavre/sta…

rcarr USA @rcarr57



Stealing from the poor makes you a total POS! Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW I'm for you going to prison for welfare fraud!Stealing from the poor makes you a total POS! twitter.com/BrettFavre/sta… I'm for you going to prison for welfare fraud!Stealing from the poor makes you a total POS! twitter.com/BrettFavre/sta…

Andrew Berkshire @AndrewBerkshire Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW Aren't you a little busy stealing from welfare programs? twitter.com/BrettFavre/sta… Aren't you a little busy stealing from welfare programs? twitter.com/BrettFavre/sta…

Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__ Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW Didn’t you steal like $8,000,000 in welfare funds intended for the people of Mississippi? Maybe sit this one out. twitter.com/brettfavre/sta… Didn’t you steal like $8,000,000 in welfare funds intended for the people of Mississippi? Maybe sit this one out. twitter.com/brettfavre/sta…

Mike 🥏 @CIAisafterme Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW My word Brett. Just take the deal with the state of Mississippi and go away. If Brett played during the twitter age, damn that would’ve been a sight to see 🤣 twitter.com/brettfavre/sta… My word Brett. Just take the deal with the state of Mississippi and go away. If Brett played during the twitter age, damn that would’ve been a sight to see 🤣 twitter.com/brettfavre/sta…

chris @chrish2122 Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW I’m with Brett. Time to boycott Mississippi till they come to their senses and allow anyone to steal from the poor to build volleyball courts. twitter.com/brettfavre/sta… I’m with Brett. Time to boycott Mississippi till they come to their senses and allow anyone to steal from the poor to build volleyball courts. twitter.com/brettfavre/sta…

New scandal revelation shows Brett Favre contacted Donald Trump

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to deny the allegations against him in the Mississippi Welfare Scandal, and the more he denies it, the more revelations are made that allegedly shows his involvement.

Just last week it was revealed that he contacted former President Donald Trump to ask for funding for a concussion drug that he ws trying to develop. Messages appeared to show that he was looking for fudning or connections from the former President.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



sportskeeda.com/nfl/news-brett… The Brett Favre story takes another turn, this time with Donald Trump The Brett Favre story takes another turn, this time with Donald Trump 😲sportskeeda.com/nfl/news-brett…

These messages were released by former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant who said that he personally spoke with him about contacting Trump. Bryant, who is also accused of misconduct in the case, has apparently decided to work against teh former quarterback.

The former quarterback is still listed as part of a civil lawsuit that if found guilty, he could be required to return the money he allegedy is accused of taking. He filed a motion to dismiss and have his name removed from the case, but a judge recently ruled in favor of keeping him as a defendant.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes