Reporter explains how easy it was for Brett Favre to get money stolen from welfare fund for pet project

Green Bay Packers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been in the eye of the storm since journalists uncovered a multimillion-dollar welfare scandal in Mississippi. It involved former governor Phil Bryant, former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase, his son, Ted Jr., and Favre.

The former quarterback was reportedly paid $1 million for talks he did not give, and he also helped secure $5 million to construct a volleyball court at daughter Breleigh's alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre's involvement in the scandal was uncovered after Mississippi Today revealed leaked texts between the former quarterback and Nancy New, a woman who founded a nonprofit organization in Mississippi.

Mississippi Today journalist Anna Wolfe was a guest on the Peter King podcast on Monday. During her appearance, she explained how easy it was for Brett Favre to secure the funds to help build the volleyball court. She said:

"This federal fund, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the reason that they knew that they could target this fund for this kind of project is because the federal regulations around this fund are so lax. States essentially get this money from the federal government every year, and they don't have to give it out to people through direct cash assistance as the program is most commonly known for the welfare check."

Wolfe revealed that those in charge of managing the fund were not helping families that were applying for assistance:

"Prior to this, they were denying up to 99% of people who were applying for this program. And so, that created a scenario where they were still getting all this money, and they basically had it to spend. They weren't giving it out to needy families."

With the federal government, not demanding answers about how the funds were being used, those in charge were free to spend it on whatever their hearts desired, like helping a state legend build a volleyball court at his daughter's alma mater. Wolfe explained:

"So when Brett Favre comes up with this idea of this project, he wants to get done. The officials know that they can manipulate this fund in order to appease him."

Will Brett Favre go to jail for involvement in Welfare Fund scam?

The main perpetrator of the welfare fund scam, former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis, has pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court and is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors.

Brett Favre is yet to be charged with anything but has been interviewed by the FBI. As of today, the NFL Hall of Famer is not at risk of going to jail. Things, however, could escalate if prosecutors decide to go after the former Packers star.

