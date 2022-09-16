Who is Brett Favre's daughter Breleigh Favre? 

This week, more details emerged of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre's involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud case. It was previously proven that the former NFL quarterback was paid over $1 million to attend speaking engagements in 2017 and 2018. He was ordered by a judge to re-pay the amount due plus the amount of interest accrued. He paid the original amount but not the interest.

Adam Ganucheau @GanucheauAdam



Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!



five years later:



mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board! @ayewolfe five years later: Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!@ayewolfe five years later: mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… https://t.co/wo3QuIYXaY

However, recent findings appear to show that Brett Favre is in even deeper with this fraud case than previously thought. The former NFL quarterback and former Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant exchanged text messages alleging using state welfare money to fund a new volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi. Bryant and the former quarterback conspired to create a proposal so that the Mississippi Department of Human Services would accept the use of welfare funds to fund the arena.

Not only is the school Brett's alma mater, it was also where his daughter Breleigh, played volleyball at the time. Breleigh is the youngest of the quarterback's three children.

Where is Breleigh Favre now?

In August, it was announced that Breleigh Favre was transferring from the University of Southern Mississippi to LSU to play for the school's beach volleyball team. She will play the 2022 season as a graduate student in her final year of NCAA eligibility. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology.

LSU Beach Volleyball @LSUBeachVB



Breleigh Favre will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer from Southern Miss!



lsul.su/3K2dCqc Callin' Baton RougeBreleigh Favre will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer from Southern Miss! Callin' Baton Rouge 📞🐯Breleigh Favre will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer from Southern Miss!📄 lsul.su/3K2dCqc https://t.co/ngXkkVK4dR

Which college did Breleigh Favre go to?

After graduating from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Breleigh attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She played for the indoor volleyball team during her freshman and sophomore seasons in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, when the University of Southern Mississippi began their beach volleyball program, Breleigh switched over from indoors to the sand. She has played on the beach volleyball team since. She won 11 matches in the Spring of 2022, and won 36 throughout her career at Southern Mississippi, which puts her fourth on the all-time list for the school.

What is Breleigh Favre's net worth?

As a graduate student who is currently playing beach volleyball at LSU, Breleigh's net worth isn't exact. According to PopularNetworth.com, the 23 year old could have a net worth of around $200,000 due to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Deals that are now permitted by the NCAA.

Her father has an estimated net worth of over $150 million after signing a ten year contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2001 worth $100 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers