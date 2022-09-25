New court documents uncover more damning evidence against Brett Favre in regards to welfare fraud scandal

Brett Favre is already heavily linked in the welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi. However, more damaging evidence has recently come to light in regards to his involvement. According to new text messages filed in court, the Hall of Fame quarterback continued to pressure Mississippi state officials for assistance in funding. The money was for a new sports facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

This came months after being told by then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant that misappropriation of state welfare funds might be a criminal offense. Per the court filing, Bryant texted Favre in July 2019:

"Use of these funds [is] tightly controlled. Any improper use could result in violation of Federal Law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds."

Despite the warning from Bryant, the quarterback still wanted funding for the volleyball facility. According to the filing, in September 2019, Favre texted Bryant following a meeting regarding seeking an additional $1.8 to $2 million for programs at the new volleyball facility. The text read:

"We obviously need your help big time and time is working against us. And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking no for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University."

Bryant replied:

"We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison."

The texts make for incredible reading and could prove extremely damning to Brett Favre.

Brett Favre and his role in the Mississippi welfare scandal

Brett Favre at the SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

The 52-year-old is among the defendants in Mississippi's civil lawsuit over misspent welfare funds. First made known in an investigation by Mississippi Today, state auditors determined that at least $77 million in welfare funds were misappropriated. This is the biggest case of public fraud in the state's history.

Since February 2020, six people have been placed in custody over the state's welfare fraud scandal. The majority of people have pleaded guilty, including nonprofit founder Nancy New. New finalized the capital for the former quarterback's project. John Davis, the former Mississippi Department of Human Services director, has also pleaded guilty.

Favre is yet to be criminally charged for his role in the scandal.

