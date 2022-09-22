Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal: Plea agreement reached even as FBI investigates Packers legend

The investigation surrounding Brett Favre's alleged role in a Mississippi welfare fraud case has seen a development. John Davis, the director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, was initially indicted with over 24 state and federal counts on the misuse of approximately $70 million welfare funds.

Davis has agreed to a plea deal and will cooperate with investigators as the investigation continues. Besides Davis, the only other charges were against Nancy New, who pled guilty in April to 13 charges. New was the director of a nonprofit organization that was used to move the funds so that it looked legitimate. While former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Favre are said to have been involved in the case, neither has been charged as of yet.

A.J. Perez @byajperez BREAKING: The former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered into a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors — a huge turn in the scandal that could spell major trouble for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. documentcloud.org/documents/2267… BREAKING: The former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered into a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors — a huge turn in the scandal that could spell major trouble for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. documentcloud.org/documents/2267…

Brett Favre has been widely condemned by fans and analysts since the allegations were brought to light.

Brett Favre's alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal

Brett Favre - SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

The investigation into the misuse of welfare funds in the state of Mississippi began in early 2020. Auditors were looking into the Department of Human Services and their misuse of over $75 million. Mississippi, the poorest state in the United States, was supposed to use that money to help those in-need. The money had been allotted for food and housing aid.

It was then discovered that Favre had been paid $1.1 million to make public appearances and give speeches. He didn't make the appearances, but was still paid for them. He later agreed to repay the $1.1 million, but as of today has not repaid the interest that would have accrued on the funds.

Just a few weeks ago, text messages between Brett Favre and the former Governor were made public. The text messages implicate both parties for their roles in trying to take $5 million in funds allocated to the Department of Human Services. Favre wanted to use that money to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater. It is also where his daughter played collegiately.

Anthony Antoine @AnthonyNBC12 NEW: Text messages show former Mississippi Gov. & others helped Brett Favre secure at least $5 mil of the state’s welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the Univ. of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played.



Favre: Is there anyway the media can find out NEW: Text messages show former Mississippi Gov. & others helped Brett Favre secure at least $5 mil of the state’s welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the Univ. of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played.Favre: Is there anyway the media can find out 🚨NEW: Text messages show former Mississippi Gov. & others helped Brett Favre secure at least $5 mil of the state’s welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the Univ. of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played.Favre: Is there anyway the media can find out https://t.co/eroobeIYzY

The text messages allege that the former NFL quarterback wanted to ensure the media wouldn't find out where the money came from. As of right now, he hasn't been charged in the case and continues to deny any wrongdoing. However, with the recent plea deal for Davis' cooperation in the matter, more details on this case seem to be forthcoming.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this ongoing scandal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far