How could Brian Flores' exit impact the future of Tua Tagovailoa? 

Brian Flores is out. Miami fired its head coach on the unofficial NFL "holiday" known as Black Monday. Now, the franchise is on the hunt for a new face. The move was made in an effort to improve the franchise, but to improve the franchise, one always hopes to improve their quarterback.

With Flores out, will Tagovailoa improve or erode under the next regime? Here's a look at three reasons why losing Flores could hinder Tagovailoa.

3 reasons why Tua Tagovailoa could suffer without Brian Flores

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

#1 - Lack of stability

If Tua Tagovailoa's boss could be fired, it means he can be as well. The loss of his head coach could have been the first such firing that has happened to Tagovailoa in his life. The resulting survivor's guilt and the feeling of an added target on his back could lead him to make different decisions in 2022. He may feel that, if he doesn't become a hero on the field, he could be taken off of it.

Will Manso @WillManso The Dolphins have never had a losing season with Tua Tagovailoa as their QB. The Dolphins have never had a losing season with Tua Tagovailoa as their QB. https://t.co/wtA68H0nua

Thus, he may force more passes in 2022, resulting in more interceptions and a worse overall season. Of course, most expect the Dolphins to attempt to assuage Tagovailoa's fears during the offseason. However, this might not be possible as the team's actions cannot be undone. They can say the words, but their actions will loom much larger in Tagovailoa's mind.

#2 - New system

With new coaches come new systems. Sometimes they act as a boon for their quarterbacks. Other times, they hinder their quarterback. Will Tagovailoa thrive in the new system? In the NFL, there are no guarantees. After already firing Brian Flores, the Dolphins likely won't be as quick to fire another head coach so soon if Tagovailoa struggles in 2022.

Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen Tua Tagovailoa improves to 3-0 vs. Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa improves to 3-0 vs. Bill Belichick and the Patriots. https://t.co/9XVn2VZ1MD

#3 - Chemistry

Will Tagovailoa get along with his new head coach? With Tagovailoa now set to have more seniority with the Dolphins than the next head coach, will he be as committed to following the next regime? If the Dolphins get a rookie head coach, Tagovailoa could feel less reason to follow his orders with the same level of detail he likely gave to Brian Flores.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, will the two simply get along? Chemistry and open communication lead to the best head coach-quarterback duos. If they don't get along and prove not to have the same values and perceptions, trouble could quickly brew. To get where the Dolphins want to go, they will need their two most important pieces to get along.

Edited by Windy Goodloe