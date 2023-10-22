Brian Robinson or Jerome Ford?: Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Projection for RBs

Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season will be more challenging than usual for managers to fill out their running back position. A maximum of six teams are on their bye week, and multiple crucial players in the position are dealing with injuries. This means managers must focus on all available options before finalizing their lineups.

Managers could decide this week whether to start Brian Robinson or Jerome Ford. Both have relatively favorable situations in Week 7, but it's fair to wonder who makes for a better fantasy football lineup option. The following breakdown should help make this decision easier.

Is Jerome Ford a good pick in fantasy football Week 7?

Jerome Ford

The Cleveland Browns and many fantasy football managers received devastating news when superstar running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury. This forced the Browns to change their offensive game plan, as Chubb has been their focal point for several years.

Jerome Ford was thrust into a more prominent role than expected this year and has responded by posting solid numbers. While he is no Chubb, Ford averages four yards per carry this season and has totaled three touchdowns across his past four games.

The Browns' replacement got off to a fast start in Chubb's absence, ranking among the top seven running backs in fantasy football for PPR leagues in each of his first two featured games. He has slowed down since then, posting two consecutive RB24 finishes against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, two of the best-rushing defenses in the NFL.

Ford will enter a much more favorable matchup in Week 7 when he faces off against the Indianapolis Colts. They are allowing the 11th most fantasy points per game to running backs. This is a significant upgrade compared to the 49ers and Ravens, who each rank in the top 12 in limiting production to running backs in fantasy football.

Another factor that could help Ford's fantasy outlook this week is the potential return of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. He has been out in the past two games with a shoulder injury, which could also help explain Ford's drop in production during those games. If Watson can come back, defenses can no longer stack the box every play to stop the run.

Ford could also be in line to handle a heavier workload than usual in Week 7, with Kareem Hunt dealing with a thigh injury. Even if Hunt can shed his officially questionable injury designation, Ford could handle more touches if he's limited in any way. Given these favorable situations, the Browns' running back is a solid option in fantasy football lineups.

Is Brian Robinson a good pick in fantasy football Week 7?

Brian Robinson

The Washington Commanders were expected by many around the league to split their backfield touches between Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson during the 2023 NFL season. This hasn't played out, as Robinson has dominated the workload. While he was expected to be the starter, he has been more involved than most thought he would.

Robinson began his 2023 campaign as one of the greatest breakout running backs in fantasy football, finishing RB15 or better in three of his first four games. This includes his impressive RB1 finish across all scoring formats in his dominant Week 2 performance against the Denver Broncos.

Since his hot start, Robinson has cooled off a bit across his past two games, finishing outside of the top 15 running backs in both. This includes a disastrous Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears when he rushed for just ten yards on six carries despite facing a defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

While Robinson relatively struggled again in his last game, a Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants could be just what he needs to get back on track. They are currently allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. He also totaled 218 yards in two games against them last year, so this is one of the most favorable situations for his fantasy football outlook.

Jerome Ford vs. Brian Robinson: Who should I start in Week 7?

Ford vs. Robinson in Week 7

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Robinson makes for a better running back option than Jerome Ford in fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. This valuable tool weighs every possible factor for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. This particular analysis favors Robinson over Ford.

The Optimizer feels Robinson has better odds at scoring a touchdown this week and holding more receiving upside than Ford. This heavily contributes to his higher score projection despite being expected to rush for fewer yards.

This lineup suggestion highlights the importance of matchups when setting weekly fantasy lineups. Based on their defensive fantasy allowance this season, the Giants offer a more favorable projected outcome than the Colts. History of production is also a crucial factor because Robinson dominated the Giants last year. All this contributes to him being the preferred Week 7 fantasy football option.