Brian Robinson’s agent blasts Commanders’ tone-deaf statement using RB’s shooting as distraction for Attorney General 

The Washington Commanders might soon be in big trouble as the Washington D.C. Attorney General is set to make a major announcement regarding the team. The franchise was not terribly happy about this and released a statement, bringing up the fact that Brian Robinson was shot in D.C.

Ryan Williams, Robinson's agent, was thoroughly displeased with the statement. He blasted the team for the statement, suggesting whoever had released it lacked class. Here's how he put it:

"Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them."

Robinson recovered from the gunshot wound in a little over a month and has since returned to the team.

What did the Commanders say about Brian Robinson?

Whoever made the statement about the Attorney General tried to use Robinson's shooting to detract from their credibility. The statement reads:

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times in broad daylight. Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to 'make a major announcement' related to the organization tomorrow."

The statement continued, putting Attorney General Karl Racine through the ringer:

"The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG's investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at the time that he intended to take any action and in fact, fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts."

It continued, rerferring to Robinson's shooting a second time:

"It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."

Clearly, someone in the organization was not happy with the Attorney General and elected to try and use the running back's shooting as a ploy. This was something that Robinson's agent found detestable.

