Brittany Mahomes net worth 2023: Exploring Patrick Mahomes’ wife’s business endeavors

Brittany Mahomes is a former soccer player, certified personal trainer, and the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes is also a popular figure on social media. She has tons of followers across the major social media platforms. While Brittany is probably better known as Patrick Mahomes' significant other, she is quietly making moves for herself and the family. I

n this piece, we will take a look at her business and her investment moves. According to wealthyrichceleb.com, Brittany Mahomes' net worth is $10 million.

Brittany Mahomes' business endeavors

Brittany Mahomes has built a solid business portfolio over the past few years. Here are some of the main highlights:

1. Brittany Lynne Fitness

In 2019, Mahomes launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, a website that offers training programs and retails fitness merchandise she designs. This website served as a medium for her to harness her specialty in fitness training.

She stated on her website,

"I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried the experience to curate exercise programs for people at every stage on their fitness journey. My program consists of hard work, staying dedicated, no excuses, and most importantly, no BS!"

Brittany still operates the website to this day, even after all the social media fame.

2. Part ownership of the Kansas City women's soccer team

Following the National Women's Soccer League's expansion into the city of Kansas in 2020, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were two of the first investors in the soccer franchise.

That is particularly special for Brittany due to her background in the game of soccer, a sport that she played at the collegiate level. Speaking on the part ownership, she said,

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these amazing women do on a day-to-day basis. We have the greatest community and fans here in Kansas City, and I cannot wait to huddle around this squad."

3. Collaboration with Shop Vitality

In 2022, Brittany Mahomes debuted a new fitness collection named after her daughter, Sterling Skye. Hence, Sterling Skye is a fitness line that Mahomes and Shop Vitality collaborated on.

According to Mahomes, she wants the line to inspire her young daughter to know that she can do anything she puts her mind to. It is a smart business move and one that has loads of potential. The line features activewear in pants and tops that allow for any exercise or anyone on the go.