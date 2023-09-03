Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shares adorable picture of daughter Sterling helping son Bronze

Brittany Mahomes spent quality time with her children and shared funny and adorable pictures of them on her social media account.

In the picture, fans could see Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter, Sterling Skye, helping her brother, Bronze, drink milk from a nursing bottle.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former soccer player shares updates about her children and the incidents that happen in their day-to-day lives. Recently, she uploaded several pictures on her Instagram story that showed the progress of her son's sleeping schedule. The nine-month-old baby was sleeping on his face, but she helped him change his position.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Welp, had to wake him up at 8:45...he was sleeping so hard with his face is squished against the crib," Mahomes wrote.

Her children were also seen playing with their dogs.

Brittany Mahomes shared her husband's adorable workout routine

Brittany, the spouse of NFL sensation Patrick Mahomes, delighted their social media followers with endearing videos showcasing Patrick's workout routine involving their adorable daughter. These moments offer a glimpse into their lives as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Beyond their athletic commitments, the couple has been savoring life's little joys. Recently, they commemorated Brittany's 28th birthday with celebrations, marked by parties and thoughtful gifts that exemplify their deep bond.

Even amid their hectic schedules, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes find immense joy in parenthood, and they haven't dismissed the possibility of further expanding their loving family in the years to come.