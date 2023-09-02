Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of Patrick Mahomes’ adorable workout routine with daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes is about to get busier than ever. Her husband, Patrick Mahomes, is getting ready for the new NFL season. That means the star quarterback is training as hard as he can, and his wife posted his workout routine on her social media account.

The former soccer player accompained her husband to the gym. There, she shared a couple of videos that showed how the two-time Super Bowl winner goes about with his workout sessions.

In one of the videos, the co-owner of the K.C. Current was seen bottle-feeding her son, Bronze, while her daughter, Sterling Skye, was helping her father by handing out gym equipment to him. She wrote:

"How @patrickmahomes workouts look now."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Brittay and Patrick have shared that they love parenting and are always in awe of whatever their children do. As Sterling grows older, her mother can only marvel and support her child in her chapter of navigating the world.

Sterling gives a special surprise to Brittany Mahomes on her 28th birthday

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 28th birthday on September 1, but her family made sure to celebrate the fitness enthusiast throughout the week. While Patrick Mahomes threw a lavish party for his wife, her daughter surprised her with a decorated pancake for her birthday.

The birthday also included parties and gifts, including a themed party and a visit from out-of-town friends like Kayla Nicole and Paige Buechele.

She recently revealed that she is unsure about having more children after the birth of their second child. During a Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany discussed their indecision, stating that part of her says yes to having another baby while another part says maybe not. The couple is still adjusting to being a family of four, with their oldest child, Sterling Skye, turning two this year. Despite their busy schedules, they have not ruled out the possibility of expanding their family in the future.