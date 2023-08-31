Patrick Mahomes shares adorable photo dump on wife Brittany's 27th birthday 

Patrick Mahomes didn't waste a second before celebrating wife Brittany Mahomes' birthday in September.

Always opting for grand celebrations, the Mahomes family has never shied away from sharing special moments with fans online. Of course, the player had to come through with a special post for Brittany's birthday.

While they did celebrate Brittany's birthday with a surprise party earlier, this was a more personal post from the Kansas City Chiefs star QB.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' official IG (@patrickmahomes)

Starting with some adorable offseason moments of theirs, Mahomes included a few shots of their entire family. One photo only included Brittany and their daughter Sterling as they looked towards a blurry, far away Patrick.

Keeping the caption simple, the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote:

"Happy birthday to my ❤️! @brittanylynne".

Earlier in the day, Brittany had shared a few birthday wishes, including Sterling Skye's gift for her.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Touched by the two-year-old toddler's gesture, Brittany wrote:

"She made me a birthday cake".

Also accompanying her mother to Mahomes' games, the QB and Brittany have often spoken about their baby growing up too fast.

Patrick Mahomes made Brittany Mahomes feel extra special during her birthday party

Judging by the extravagent theme, Mahomes (and their friend Kayla Nicole) spared no expense at making Brittany's birthday memorable.

Sharing photos with Patrick Mahomes at the party, Brittany wrote:

"Always making me feel special💙🤍," she wrote.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

That said, Brittany admitted to having cried after they surprised her. Nicole shared the video, revealing that they surprised their birthday girl.

Brittany Mahomes reacts to her planned surprise 27th birthday party

Covering her face in shock, the 27-year-old was certainly not suspecting a party.

"A special bday surprise for a special girl," Nicole wrote.

While Nicole was dating Travis Kelce previously, Brittany and Nicole have remained close despite their breakup.

Having said that, Brittany's brithday falls right before Week 1 games.

Always there to cheer for her husband, she has barely missed a Chiefs game. Though they might not come to games outside Kansas City, the kids and Brittany always come through with supportive posts on social media.

Mahomes, always grateful for their love and support, shared a preseason post featuring Brittany and Sterling. Nine months old Bronze is yet to attend a proper Chiefs game with his mother.

