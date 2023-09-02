Brittany Mahomes drops sneak-peek into 24/7 parenting style with 9-month-old son Bronze 

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have their hands full before the 2023 NFL season begins.

Raising two infant children, the celebrity couple has been vocal about the stark changes in their lifestyle over the last few months. Of course, that hasn't stopped Brittany from sharing their progress (and struggles) with her followers.

In a recent update on Instagram, Brittany provided a small snippet from their daily life, which mainly revolved around their youngest son Bronze's sleeping schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Apparently, the nine-month-old baby was sleeping with his face crushed into the crib:

"Welp, had to wake him up at 8:45...he was sleeping so hard with his face is squished against the crib".

In a few other snaps, Brittany Mahomes showed that she did indeed shift Bronze. Sharing a clip of sleeping Bronze, the fitness trainer wrote:

"The transfer was a success".

In a few other clips, Sterling, Bronze, and Brittany were seen having some fun with their dogs, simply enjoying a day off.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Born last year, Bronze is yet to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game with his mother. Patrick Mahomes, having aced the preseason games, will be opening the season against the Detroit Lions.

Is Brittany Mahomes planning on having more children with Patrick Mahomes?

In a recent QnA on Instagram, Brittany Mahomes addressed and shut down questions about a third pregnancy. With Sterling born in 2021, and Bronze born last year, fans have been speculating on a third child.

However, Brittany was quick to shut the question down. That being said, the couple remains undecided on a third child.

Image Credit: Brittany's official IG (@brittanylynne)

The baby, however, isn't completely off the table.

"There are a lot of these...lol. We aren't sure honestly! Part of me says yes, part of me says ehhhh maybe not!"

A few months ago, Patrick Mahomes spoke about how their children are growing up, but are currently too young to know what they want to be. Irrespective of the profession they choose, the limelight will be maintained on Mahomes' children.

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," Mahomes told PEOPLE. “Now, they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older".

Furthermore, one can certainly expect to see both Sterling and Bronze accompanying their mother at an upcoming Chiefs game.