Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany reveals why the couple chose Hawaii as wedding destination

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’s wedding extravaganza may be over, but like most newlyweds, the hits keep on coming. Thanks to social media and an audience receptive to photos of beautiful destinations, Mrs. Mahomes continues to share photos of their wedding from March. The high school sweethearts said “I do” in front of family and friends in Maui, Hawaii.

During an Instagram Story Q&A in early April, she disclosed the reason the two chose a destination wedding in Hawaii. She answered a fan’s question with the reason being that Hawaii was also their first vacation together.

She commented that privacy was also a big draw:

“We have just loved it ever since. The weather and views are just peperfecthere! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to.”

Brittany Mahomes shares new photos of her wedding with Patrick Mahomes

In a recent Instagram post, Brittany Mahomes shared more lovely moments of the couple at their wedding on March 12, 2022. The moments captured range from their daughter Sterling rolling down the aisle in her toy car, pictures of the lovely couple and their wedding party, and pictures of their first dance.

Along with the photos, she captioned some of her favorite moments:

“Patrick giving me a rose necklace that resembles how our whole story began”

She also shared a cute and funny photo of their daughter driving down the aisle:

“Sterling rolling down the aisle in a Bentley while eating her crackers.”

Patrick Mahomes's daughter Sterling at his wedding to Brittany Mahomes

The couple made it official in March, but the official start of the NFL season is still months away. WIth the draft completed, the Kansas City Chiefs will be preparing for the regular season. Last year, the Chiefs finished 12-5 and were defeated in the AFC Championship game by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

For now, Kansas City will look to reload their roster. They will need to replace some important players, including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Kent Swanson @kent_swanson The Chiefs shouldn't be allowed to have a draft this good and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs shouldn't be allowed to have a draft this good and Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will enter the new season with some question marks on their roster, while their division rivals have taken significant steps to challenge them. The AFC West figures to be a hotly contested battleground, with wide receiver Davante Adams traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Russell Wilson landing with the Denver Broncos in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Kansas City are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this season, as they have been for several years now. But before they can think about any of that, they will first have to stamp their authority on the AFC West. They have won the division for the last six consecutive years, but there is a feeling that this season that could all change.

We will have to wait for the new season to see what happens in one of the most exciting divisions in the NFL.

