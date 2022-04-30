Chiefs wide receiver drafted by franchise in 2022 NFL Draft has a message for Patrick Mahomes

Skyy Moore is a talented wide receiver out of Western Michigan. Undersized and quick off the line, the pass-catcher has a decorated college career, including a first-team-All-MAC selection in his freshman year. With the 54th overall pick, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Moore. The team is hoping he can fill in for former speedster Tyreek Hill.

Moore was scouted as having great top speed, high-speed footwork, and strong hands and was initially recruited as a cornerback, which gives him a unique understanding of the wide receiver position. Although he’s had a little trouble handling deep passes, his yards after the catch are another positive in his arsenal of talents.

Skyy Moore took to Twitter after the draft and had a special message for his new quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Moore wrote:

"WHATS GOOD MY BOYYY!!!" (sic)

Daniel Jeremiah is a former college quarterback and NFL scout for three teams. He currently works as an analyst and writer for the NFL Network and NFL.com. Jeremiah has been thorough this offseason in presenting the case for all the big names in the draft. He has even compiled a list of the top 150 players. He ranked Moore at forty-five overall and had this to say:

"Moore is an undersized wideout (5-10, 195) with phenomenal quickness, play strength and route polish. He split his time between lining up outside and in the slot for WMU. He is very sudden in his release and doesn't waste any steps at the top of routes. He attacks the leverage of cornerbacks and creates a lot of separation out of the break point."

Jeremiah continued:

"He has strong hands to attack the ball and he's very tough/sturdy after the catch. Moore bounces off tacklers on quick hitters and jet sweeps. He has excellent top speed when he gets in the open field. Overall, the lack of ideal size is the only knock on Moore. He should emerge as a dangerous playmaker very early in his career."

Can Skyy Moore step up and take the place of former Cheifs speedster Tyreek Hill?

Since losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, many wondered how the Chiefs would fill the hole left in the offense. Skyy Moore comes to the team ready to get to work and be the next speedster on the Chiefs team.

The Chiefs will go into the new season with young talent at wide receiver, and Andy Reid will get all he can from the Moore-Mahomes connection.

