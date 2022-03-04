Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes part of 'most disliked' figures of NFL 2021 season: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews were constantly in the headlines during the 2021 NFL season. However, the headlines were primarily negative.

The level of dislike Mahomes and Matthews garnered was higher than some of the most controversial and disliked players, coaches, or owners in the NFL. In a post from BetOnline ranking the NFL's most disliked figures, Jackson Mahomes was placed sixth.

Matthews wasn't as high on the list as Mahomes but ranked 17th. Matthews finished above controversial figures like Richard Sherman and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the list.

Jackson Mahomes ranking as high as he did is a surprise. Mahomes' antics have gotten unfavorable reactions out of people.

But NFL fans disliking Mahomes as much as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder speaks volumes.

Jackson Mahomes is an unpopular figure amongst NFL fans

Jackson Mahomes (Courtesy of larrybrownsports.com)

Being famous is a dream many aspire to achieve in their lifetime. But ask any celebrity what the price of their fame is, and they will admit the biggest drawback is dealing with criticism.

Mahomes has a massive following on TikTok. He's posted controversial videos, including one where he engaged in beef with a fellow TikToker after asking his girlfriend on a date.

He also received a lot of negative attention after dancing on a mural of Sean Taylor's jersey number at FedExField during the 2021 season. Mahomes and Matthews also caught the ire of fans for their behavior in the stands during games. They've poured water on fans' heads at games and have annoyed the Chiefs faithful at Arrowhead Stadium with their antics.

After Mahomes posted to Instagram claiming social media was ruining his life, social media went at him for bringing that upon himself.

Leslie M

Oh poor baby. Here’s a tip: you don’t have to be in the spotlight if you don’t want to. Shutdown your TikTok, get a real job, and quit whining you entitled brat. 🙄 Oh poor baby. Here’s a tip: you don’t have to be in the spotlight if you don’t want to. Shutdown your TikTok, get a real job, and quit whining you entitled brat. 🙄 nypost.com/2022/03/03/jac…Oh poor baby. Here’s a tip: you don’t have to be in the spotlight if you don’t want to. Shutdown your TikTok, get a real job, and quit whining you entitled brat. 🙄

Mahomes has also been cited as rude to workers in the service industry. He's gotten into social media altercations with bars and restaurants for not serving him alcohol despite being under the legal drinking age in the United States.

Ultimately, Mahomes may be the brother of the most talented quarterback in the NFL currently. But he chose to live the life of being a social media influencer, and that doesn't always mean you're going to be universally loved.

If Mahomes wants to change the public's perception of him, keeping his life off social media would be a worthwhile investment.

