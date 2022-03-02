Why was brother Jackson not a part of Patrick Mahomes' bachelor party?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are preparing for their highly anticipated wedding in 2022, and the couple has already celebrated with extravagant bachelor and bachelorette parties with their closest friends.

In recent posts on social media of Patrick Mahomes’ bachelor party, his younger brother seemed to be missing from the photos shared online. At the same time, Jackson Mahomes, who is active on TikTok and social media himself, posted a vague message stating that he felt “broken/sad/disappointed.” Although it’s not clear whether the younger Mahomes’ post is related to his absence in Patrick Mahomes’s bachelor party picture, the presumptive context is peculiar.

Jackson Mahomes was in the news last season for various off-field controversies, including dancing on the late Sean Taylor's memorial and trying to publicly criticize a local Kansas City business. While Patrick Mahomes had never publicly called out his brother for these antics, many fans think there is some drama brewing between the two due to Jackson Mahomes' negative press in the spotlight.

The older Mahomes is kicking off a whirlwind of big events and celebrations since the end of the Chiefs’ postseason. From commemorating his daughter’s first birthday to his bachelor party to the upcoming wedding, Mahomes is keeping busy ahead of the NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and the offseason training camp before the 2022 NFL season begins.

Patrick Mahomes' stats ahead of 2022 season

Patrick Mahomes, in the span of 3 NFL seasons, has compiled a Hall-of-Fame worthy resume early in his career as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, he won the league MVP for his breakneck passing stats, including 50 touchdown passes against only 12 interceptions while throwing for 5,097 yards with a passer rating of 113.8.

In 2019, Mahomes led his team to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and he also won the Super Bowl MVP award. In 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs made their second straight Super Bowl but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2021 season was a “down” season by Mahomes’s high standards. He still managed to throw for 4,839 yards with 37 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. However, for a team like the Chiefs, stats do not matter if the end result is not a Super Bowl title.

Ultimately, the 2021 season fell short of the Chiefs’ lofty expectations when the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game in overtime. Despite narrowly missing out on a third straight Super Bowl appearance, many critics and fans felt that Mahomes did not play up to his usual standards due to off-field distractions, including his brother Jackson Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews’s antics.

