"Miss my girl so much!" - Brittany Matthews expresses her pain at being away from daughter Sterling Skyler during bachelorette party

Brittany Matthews’s lavish bachelorette party has been the stuff of dreams, and the future Mrs. Patrick Mahomes has been active on social media, updating every moment of the celebrations ahead of her big day with photos. Matthews’ bachelorette party took place at an undisclosed location (but near a beach) and included other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, such as tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole and cornerback Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée Sydni Paige.

Mahomes, meanwhile, took his boys to Las Vegas for his bachelor party. Attendees included Kelce, running backs Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

Matthews also took a moment to convey her emotions about being away from her daughter Sterling Skyler Mahomes.

People @people Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate 'Sweet' Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday: 'Love You' people.com/parents/patric… Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate 'Sweet' Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday: 'Love You' people.com/parents/patric…

Brittany Matthews celebrating bachelorette party was first time away from her daughter

Parents go through a wide range of milestones when they have their first child. For Brittany Matthews, it was no different with her and Patrick Mahomes’s first time away from their daughter. The future wife and husband-to-be both celebrated their respective bachelorette/bachelor parties on the same weekend, and it appears the parents reached an important milestone of enjoying their first time out without their daughter.

Sterling Mahomes also recently celebrated her first birthday, and her parents did not fail to share their joy via social media, sharing photos of the child’s extravagant birthday party.

It’s been a busy two months for the Mahomes as the 2021/2022 NFL season wrapped up. Despite narrowly missing a third straight Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes has been busy with his daughter’s birthday party, wedding planning, and his own bachelor party. Brittany Matthews and Mahomes are expected to have their wedding sometime soon in 2022.

E! News @enews Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate Upcoming Wedding With Game-Winning Parties eonli.ne/36HKFjM Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate Upcoming Wedding With Game-Winning Parties eonli.ne/36HKFjM

Heading into the spring, Mahomes and the Chiefs look to rebound and reload for another run at the Super Bowl. For all 32 NFL teams, the offseason starts with the NFL Combine, the NFL Draft in April, the cycle of free agent signings, minicamps in June, and full team training camps in July and August right before the preseason commences. Although the NFL is only 18 weeks out of the year, the entire calendar year is packed full of events and activities. The Chiefs will, once again, be the favorites to win the AFC West and to reach the AFC Championship game.

