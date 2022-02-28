How did Patrick Mahomes respond to Chiefs hiring ex-Bears HC Matt Nagy?

Patrick Mahomes will have a new quarterbacks coach this season as the Kansas City Chiefs hired Matt Nagy just last week. The Chiefs were in need of a quarterbacks coach after the departure of Mike Kafka, who left to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

With the news of Nagy's hiring, Mahomes seems pleased with the decision. He retweeted the news on his social media account and according to sources, welcomed the coach.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson tweeted the following on Sunday afternoon in reference to Nagy's hiring and the timing of it.

"Things in Kansas City are going to be quite interesting to keep an eye on right after the NFL Combine & next season…Matt Nagy’s addition will not only prove to be good timing to handle the upcoming allocation of duties….but also is very well-received by Patrick Mahomes."-via @JosinaAnderson

Nagy will now hit the ground running in his position. With the combine taking place this week, followed by pro days and then the NFL Draft in less than two months, he will be an integral part of the offseason process.

Matt Nagy heads back to Kansas City Chiefs

This won't be Matt Nagy's first stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. The newly hired senior assistant/quarterback coach was with Kansas City before being named the head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2018.

We have hired Matt Nagy as Senior Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach.

Matt Nagy was originally hired by Kansas City in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach. The Chiefs then promoted Nagy to offensive coordinator for the 2016 and 2017 seasons when he was hired by the Bears in 2018.

Although his final season in Kansas City was when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie, he did call the plays for him in his first NFL start against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season. It was a game in which Mahomes made quite the impression not only on his team but also the league.

Nagy will now coach under offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, who returns to his position for the upcoming season as well. Needless to say, Andy Reid's coaching staff is filled with coaches who have vast experience as head coaches at one point.

While Kansas City is already one of the top teams in the NFL, adding even more knowledge to the offense could make them even better moving forward.

