What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Denver Broncos?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas CIty Chiefs seem to be back on track after a shaky start to the season. The Chiefs entered their bye week last week with a 7-4 record after winning their last four games.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in primetime on Sunday night. Although he is in just his fifth NFL season and fourth as a starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has a long history with AFC West divisional rival Denver Broncos.

Mahomes made his first career start against the Denver Broncos in December 2017.

What is QB Patrick Mahomes record against the Denver Broncos?

Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his first career start in the NFL. The Chiefs had already clinched a playoff berth and decided to rest starting quarterback Alex Smith before the playoffs began.

Mahomes had a solid start in his NFL debut and was pulled as the Chiefs had a significant lead.

But the Broncos tied the game and Mahomes was put back in the game and had the first clutch performance of his career as he led the Chiefs down the field to victory.

Patrick Mahomes has played the Denver Broncos a total of seven times in his career and is 7-0 against the division rivals. Mahomes has thrown for 1,825 passing yards and ten touchdowns in those seven games against the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes looks to further separate the Chiefs from the rest of the AFC West

Mahomes' success against fellow AFC West teams is no secret. Despite an early-season loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been nearly unstoppable against AFC West teams recently.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown just three interceptions against the Broncos in those seven games, which has been a struggle for Mahomes this season. Mahomes has thrown 11 interceptions this season, which is uncharacteristic for the younger quarterback and former NFL MVP.

In recent weeks, his number of turnovers has gone down and he has shown glimpses of his old self. Sunday night's prime-time matchup against the Denver Broncos is the first of the season.

Both teams will meet again in Week 18.

While the Kansas City Chiefs have found their way back to the top of the AFC West with a 7-4 record, the rest of the division is tied with a 6-5 record.

If the Broncos are able to pull off a win over the Chiefs, the AFC West will get even more chaotic.

