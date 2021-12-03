Throwback to when Patrick Mahomes helped Chiefs pull off a clutch win against Broncos in his first NFL start

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The matchup between the divisional rivals brings flashbacks to the 2017 season.

Mahomes, who is now 7-0 against the Denver Broncos, made his NFL debut in December 2017 against them. The Chiefs had already secured a playoff spot, leading head coach Andy Reid to make the decision to put in his first-round draft pick and rest then starting quarterback Alex Smith.

Since then, Mahomes has been named NFL MVP and led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win over Broncos in NFL debut

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut on Decmeber 27, 2017 against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes' first NFL start was spectacular and with a 24-10 lead, head coach Andy Reid put in third string quarterback Tyler Bray.

But after a fumble recovery and another touchdown by the Broncos, the game was tied at 24 with under three minutes to go. Reid made the decision to put Mahomes back in the game.

Although Mahomes was sacked on the first play of the series, he threw a 51-yard pass to Demetrius Harris to lead the Chiefs down the field. Mahomes got the Kansas City Chiefs into field goal range as time continued to wind down.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired, giving Mahomes his first NFL victory.

In his NFL debut, Patrick Mahomes was 22 of 35 in completed passes with 284 passing yards and just one interception. Although Alex Smith would return as starting quarterback the following week in the playoffs, Mahomes made a good enough case for himself to become the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes has a career record of 45-12 as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2019, Mahomes led the Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

In 2020, Mahomes once again led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl but were defeated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a bumpy start to the 2021 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now 7-4 and leading the AFC West. The Chiefs have now won four straight before last week's bye week.

The 6-5 Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers last week and are looking for their second win in a row this week.

