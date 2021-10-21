Browns vs Broncos injury report and starting lineup - October 21, 2021 | NFL Week 7 

The Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos will kick off Week 7 of the NFL season with an exciting game on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams have suffered in recent weeks after strong starts to their seasons. The Browns are dealing with a number of injuries to some important players, none more important than Baker Mayfield's non-throwing shoulder injury, and they have lost two straight games without much to show for. While the Broncos don't have as many injury problems as their opponents, Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly nursing an injury and is questionable to play in Week 7.

The Browns started their season 3-1 but are .500 now and out of the playoff picture right now. The Broncos started confidently with a 3-0 record but then lost the next three games. This is a crucial contest for both teams as they hope to remain in the hunt to secure a place in the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos injury report

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are in a difficult position right now. Not only are they losing games, but they are also suffering with injuries to important offensive players.

It's not just Baker Mayfield who is out. Running backs Kareem Hunt and Nich Chubb will also miss the game with calf injuries, Odell Beckham Jr., Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are all questionable. They're all starters for the Browns offense.

On defense, only backup cornerback A.J. Green will miss the game with a shoulder injury.

Player Injury Wednesday Game Status WR Odell Beckham Jr Shoulder DNP Questionable RB Nick Chubb Calf DNP Out DE Jadeveon Clowney Ankle Limited Questionable OT Jack Conklin Knee Limited Questionable CB A.J. Green Shoulder DNP Out DE Malik Jackson Knee Limited Questionable QB Baker Mayfield Shoulder DNP Out C JC Tretter Knee Limited Questionable OT Jedrick Wills Ankle Limited Questionable

Denver Broncos

Luckily, the Broncos don't have as many injuries as the Browns, but do have to deal with problems as quarterback Bridgewater has two different injuries and is questionable to play, just like left tackle Garett Bolles.

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

Linebackers Baron Browning and EDGE Aaron Patrick were confirmed absentees for the game. Linebacker Alexander Johnson will also miss the contest with a torn pectoral injury, and he won't be back for the 2021 season.

Player Injury Wednesday Game Status T Garett Bolles Knee Limited Questionable QB Teddy Bridgewater Foot/Quad Limited Questionable LB Baron Browning Concussion DNP Out EDGE Aaron Patrick Ankle DNP Out S Caden Sterns Illness Limited Questionable

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos starting lineup

Cleveland Browns

QB - Case Keenum | RB - D'Ernest Johnson, Johnny Stanton | WR - Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

PFF @PFF The Browns could be without these players on TNF: QB Baker Mayfield

RB Kareem Hunt

RB Nick Chubb

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Odell Beckham Jr (Shoulder)

OT Jack Conklin (Knee)

OT Jedrick Wills (Ankle)

C JC Tretter (Knee)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah The Browns could be without these players on TNF: QB Baker Mayfield

RB Kareem Hunt

RB Nick Chubb

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Odell Beckham Jr (Shoulder)

OT Jack Conklin (Knee)

OT Jedrick Wills (Ankle)

C JC Tretter (Knee)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah https://t.co/kgZNXKjLxY

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Mack Wilson | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome | S - Ronnie Harrison, John Johnson | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon, Andrew Beck | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Andersen

Also Read

PFF DEN Broncos @PFF_Broncos

🔸 1 pressure allowed in 50 pass blocking snaps📸 via Garett Bolles did a great job protecting Teddy Bridgewater's blind side against the Raiders 🐴🔸 84.1 Pass Block Grade (6th among tackles Week 6)🔸 1 pressure allowed in 50 pass blocking snaps📸 via @gbolles72 Garett Bolles did a great job protecting Teddy Bridgewater's blind side against the Raiders 🐴🔸 84.1 Pass Block Grade (6th among tackles Week 6)

🔸 1 pressure allowed in 50 pass blocking snaps📸 via @gbolles72 https://t.co/ixwLNjFHjp

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Von Miller, Justin Strnad, Micah Kiser, Jonathon Cooper | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Edited by Shivam Damohe