Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing Thursday night vs. Broncos in Week 7?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL early into the 2020 NFL season. While allowing him time off to completely rehabilitate and recover from the ACL injury, the Cleveland Browns didn't rush him back to the field.

Beckham finally made his 2021 NFL season debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. At the same time that Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the Cleveland Browns, the team lost its other top receiver, Jarvis Landry, who is out for a few weeks with a sprained knee.

As the list of Cleveland Browns players who are injured continues to grow, Beckham finds himself as one of the many listed on the injury report.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in Week 7?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still considered a game-time decision for Thursday night's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

PFF @PFF The Browns could be without these players on TNF: QB Baker Mayfield

RB Kareem Hunt

RB Nick Chubb

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Odell Beckham Jr (Shoulder)

OT Jack Conklin (Knee)

OT Jedrick Wills (Ankle)

C JC Tretter (Knee)

According to the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. has a Grade 3 AC Joint sprain in his shoulder. Beckham suffered the injury during the Week 6 game on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals when he was tackled by two defenders in the second quarter after a 17 yard catch. Beckham was taken out of the game on Sunday but did return later on, leaving many to think that he was fine.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't participate in the Cleveland Browns' walk-through on Tuesday afternoon. His status for Wednesday was still unclear, but the team seems optimistic that he will be able to play and will wait for pre-game workouts to find out for sure.

UPDATE: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) is questionable for Week 7 vs. the Broncos.

The Cleveland Browns already announced on Wednesday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be making the start against the Broncos. Backup quarterback Case Keenum will make the start in place of Mayfield on Thursday night.

The Browns will also be without running backs Nuck Chubb and Kareem Hunt, as well as two offensive tackles.

Since Beckham's return from the ACL injury, he hasn't had the type of production that the Browns had hoped. In four games since his return, he has 203 receiving yards and no touchdowns as of yet. Ramping up Beckham's production, when healthy, would be a good move for the Cleveland Browns, who need other offensive weapons with the number of injuries that have been suffered on the offense.

