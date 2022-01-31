NFL HOFer likens Patrick Mahomes to Kobe Bryant & LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes has played quarterback at an elite level since becoming the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018. In the ultimate team sport that is the NFL, Mahomes has transcended the sport by being responsible for making countless game-winning plays individually.

Patrick Mahomes' feats are so impressive that NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman offered an intriguing take on the future of the NFL.

Aikman was a guest on Monday's episode of the Ryen Russillo Podcast. He told Russillo he believes quarterbacks are more like basketball players than ever before.

Specifically, Aikman honed in on the fact that in basketball, superstars like Kobe Bryant or LeBron James have the ball in their hands in the clutch when it matters most. The quarterback is the most influential position in the NFL, and that's only increased with the likes of Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“The quarterback [position] now is impacting games at a level that we have not seen before. Like a Lebron James or a Kobe Bryant does, or did, in basketball... Aikman said. “These (football) games all come down to the last five minutes and in that sense, it’s a lot like basketball too.” -

Troy Aikman and “The QB now is impacting games at a level that we’ve just not seen before, like a LeBron James or Kobe Bryant does or did in basketball.” — @TroyAikman Troy Aikman and @ryenarussillo discuss how football’s most important position has evolved into making an even larger impact. “The QB now is impacting games at a level that we’ve just not seen before, like a LeBron James or Kobe Bryant does or did in basketball.” —@TroyAikmanTroy Aikman and @ryenarussillo discuss how football’s most important position has evolved into making an even larger impact. https://t.co/iPRixnPN3W

Patrick Mahomes is building a legacy to rival Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Aikman's comparison between quarterbacks and superstars in basketball makes sense. Although winning takes defense, special teams, and help from your skill-position players, the quarterback is the player that touches the ball every snap.

Mahomes and Allen's duel in the divisional round was a prime example of how much control a quarterback has in clutch responsibilities. In the fourth quarter and overtime last Sunday, Mahomes and Allen played the quarterback position to their highest potential.

: 397 total yards, 4 TDs



You're gonna be telling your kids about this one. @PatrickMahomes : 447 total yards, 4 TDs @JoshAllenQB : 397 total yards, 4 TDsYou're gonna be telling your kids about this one. .@PatrickMahomes: 447 total yards, 4 TDs@JoshAllenQB: 397 total yards, 4 TDsYou're gonna be telling your kids about this one. https://t.co/bPlpkwOICI

Ultimately, Mahomes came out on top and has padded his already-legendary resume by earning a fourth-straight AFC Championship game appearance.

Patrick Mahomes still has a long way to go in surpassing the legacies Bryant and James have obtained thus far. But at just 26 years of age, he has another 15 years to catch them.

In his brief career, Mahomes has made two Super Bowls and won one. He won the MVP award in his first season as a starter in 2018. He's been a top-five quarterback in the NFL since his debut.

With each high-stakes game Mahomes plays, his legacy continues to build. Given the Chiefs' stacked roster, it's hard to imagine him not playing in meaningful games every season.

Edited by LeRon Haire