Brittany Matthews spotted having a blast at her extended bachelorette party

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' wife-to-be, celebrated her bachelorette party in style over the weekend. The 26-year-old entrepreneur shared moments of her party through her Instagram account on February 24.

As is the custom of bachelorette parties, there were letter balloons arranged to read "Britts Bach Bash." It was clear from her story that Matthews was having a great time surrounded by her closest friends.

Brittany Matthews in front of her "Britts Bach Bash sign" | Source: Brittany Matthews (Instagram)

The recent social media activity is a welcome change of pace for the 26-year-old. Throughout the NFL season, Matthews and Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson created headlines for all the wrong reasons. But her bachelorette party gave fans an insight into her different side.

Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes have caused off-field issues for Patrick Mahomes

Throughout the NFL season, Patrick Mahomes' wife-to-be and brother caused quite a stir with their antics. There were even reports weeks ago that the quarterback had a serious discussion with the two and asked them not to attend the Chiefs' games next season.

During the early games of the season, Mahomes was not his usual self, throwing multiple interceptions and not looking at all like the swashbuckling quarterback everyone had become accustomed to. Both Matthews and Jackson were public enemy number one at different stages throughout the year as fans put the blame for the signal-caller's poor performances on the two.

Matthews caused issues when she popped a bottle of champagne and sprayed it all over the crowd below from her luxury suite after the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Jackson had multiple incidents, which included making a TikTok video of him dancing atop the late Sean Taylor's jersey number 21 set up as a tribute in a roped-off area at FedEx Field. The incident happened before the Chiefs' game against Washington in October last year.

Owen Kidd @OKiddVT Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with.



There was another incident in which Jackson threw water over a Ravens fan in the stands.

It was speculated that Patrick Mahomes had to try and play football with so much happening around him. Many thought that Matthews and Jackson were to blame for the quarterback's serious dip in form.

With Matthews celebrating her impending nuptials, fans were given a chance to see her in a different light. Perhaps next season, Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes will be on their best behavior for the sake of poor Patrick.

