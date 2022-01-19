Brittany Matthews jokes Travis Kelce could be Chiefs starting QB 

Travis Kelce was responsible for two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the wild-card round. The do-it-all tight end is known for his freakish athleticism and imposing physicality, and he put it on display with a receiving touchdown.

But Kelce showed something we've never seen before from him against the Steelers. The 32-year-old lined up behind center in shotgun formation before running forward and stopping on a dime to throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Kansas City Chiefs fans erupted after Kelce's first career passing touchdown. One ecstatic fan was Patrick Mahomes' fiance, Brittany Matthews. Matthews has been outspoken on Twitter when the Chiefs played this season.

She went so far as to comment that the Chiefs have another starting quarterback on their team to accompany her fiance.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 We have more then one starting QB, incase y’all were wondering 🤣 We have more then one starting QB, incase y’all were wondering 🤣

Travis Kelce's passing TD was one of many highlights from the Chiefs offense

Matthews' claim that Travis Kelce could play quarterback full-time is far-fetched. But after the excitement that came with Kelce's passing touchdown, it's hard to fault her for being excited.

During his nine-year career, he's attempted just three passes in the regular season for one completion. His touchdown against the Steelers was his only attempt in his postseason career.

But given the accuracy and poise Travis Kelce threw the ball with, Andy Reid might need to think twice about sprinkling his tight end into the passing attack more frequently.

TRAVIS KELCE THROWS A TD PASSYes, you heard that right.(via @NFL TRAVIS KELCE THROWS A TD PASS 🔥 Yes, you heard that right.(via @NFL)https://t.co/oE6hirWtO3

Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense clicked throughout the entire game. Travis Kelce caught five passes for 108 yards and two total touchdowns. The Steelers' linebackers had no answer for Kelce, who got open with ease and gobbled up yards after the catch.

The 2018 MVP showcased his signature underhanded and cross-armed throws in the red zone that he's made famous in his short time in the league.

Mahomes was as accurate and confident as we've ever seen, throwing for over 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Tyreek Hill added five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown as well.

With his dominant performance, Mahomes continued his streak of excellent games against the Steelers throughout his career. In 2018, Mahomes threw for six touchdowns against the Steelers defense.

The Chiefs' win puts the rest of the AFC and the NFL on notice. If Kelce can throw touchdown passes in a playoff game, the Chiefs' confidence is at its highest.

Kelce and the Chiefs will look to continue winning against the white-hot Buffalo Bills in the divisional round pn Sunday.

