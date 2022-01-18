"Michael Jordan effect" - Chiefs player compares Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce impact to NBA legend

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have erased all doubts that surrounded them in September and look like the team to beat in the AFC once again. Confidence is sky-high in Kansas City and one Chiefs player has made a comparison between the Chiefs and one of the most dominant groups in NBA history.

Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin talked about how Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce elevated the offense to another level. Specifically, how their mere presence lights up those around them. Brown agreed and took it one step further.

"You can call it the 'Michael Jordan Effect.' Like Pat, they raise everyone's level of play."

Brown seems to have suggested that the Chiefs are quite similar to the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. In fact, it looks like he said the Chiefs have three "Michael Jordans".

Other players on the team don't have to play out of their comfort zone when Kelce, Hill and their quarterback are together. Meaning, they can focus on doing their smaller parts well instead of needing to go out and win the game on their own. Without Mahomes, Kelce, or Hill, the pressure falls more on the other players to pick it up.

Those players play differently outside of their comfort zones, and the result is a sub-par, out-of-sync performance.

A tough road remains for Patrick Mahomes & Co.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Luckily for the Chiefs, all three pieces are available, healthy, and playing up to expectations. Barring something drastic, there is no reason the Chiefs cannot get to the Super Bowl this season. That said, the path to the Super Bowl could entail going through two teams that beat the Chiefs earlier this season.

KimberlEY A. Martin @ByKimberleyA



“You can call it the ‘Michael Jordan Effect.’ Like Pat, they raise everyone else’s level of play.” Also talked to Orlando Brown Jr about how the presence of Tyreek Hill + Travis Kelce instantly boosts this #Chiefs offense: “It’s just like how PIT talks about playing w/ TJ Watt.“You can call it the ‘Michael Jordan Effect.’ Like Pat, they raise everyone else’s level of play.” Also talked to Orlando Brown Jr about how the presence of Tyreek Hill + Travis Kelce instantly boosts this #Chiefs offense: “It’s just like how PIT talks about playing w/ TJ Watt. “You can call it the ‘Michael Jordan Effect.’ Like Pat, they raise everyone else’s level of play.”

The Tennessee Titans delivered a walloping on October 24, beating Mahomes & co. 27-3. The Buffalo Bills won an October 10 matchup, defeating the Chiefs 38-20. For Mahomes and the Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl, they are going to need to prove that they have indeed grown this season. Otherwise, a loss to either team would make the entire 2021 season seem like a mirage that was ultimately pointless.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



He has thrown for 250 yards and rushed for 50 yards in 4 of those games.



No other



#Bills Josh Allen has made 5 playoff starts.He has thrown for 250 yards and rushed for 50 yards in 4 of those games.No other #NFL QB has more than 2 such games (Patrick Mahomes is one of them). #Bills Mafia Josh Allen has made 5 playoff starts.He has thrown for 250 yards and rushed for 50 yards in 4 of those games. No other #NFL QB has more than 2 such games (Patrick Mahomes is one of them). #Bills #BillsMafia https://t.co/JyUZhhBzMS

Also Read Article Continues below

Mahomes plays Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday, January 23, at 6:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS, according to AZ Central. Those who have Paramount+ will also have the option to stream the game live. Which explosive offense will burn brighter on Sunday? One can only wait and see.

Edited by Piyush Bisht