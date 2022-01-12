Watch: "I'm your biggest fan" - Patrick Mahomes fiancé Brittany Matthews makes young Chiefs fan's day with sweet gesture

Brittany Matthews is making her mark around the NFL in the Kansas City community and many may not even know who she is.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most popular faces in the National Football League. At just 26 years old, he has already won a Super Bowl and has already been named the NFL's "Most Valuable Player."

But Patrick Mahomes isn't the only famous face in his family. His fiancee, Brittany Matthews, has not only become known as Patrick Mahomes' significant other, but for her own work in the Kansas City community as well.

Brittany also has a strong presence on social media and is seen at every Kansas City Chiefs game, home or away.

She now has her own fan base and this weekend she took to Twitter to show her appreciation for the fans' love.

A mother of one of the younger Kansas City Chiefs fans replied to Brittany with a sweet video of an exchange she had with a young fan, which appeared to be earlier this season at home at Arrowhead Stadium.

WATCH: Brittany Matthews signs autograph for her 'biggest fan'

A fan replied with a video of her young son handing Brittany a Kansas City Chiefs football. In the video, the fan is saying that it is the boy's first game and that he is her biggest fan.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Mahomes replied that the boy was "so sweet" and autographed his football. They then congratulated Matthews on the impending soccer stadium that she is part owner of in the Kansas City NWSL, the newest expansion team in the women's soccer league.

The fan captioned the video by saying that the boy is still talking about the encounter and thanked her for making his day.

Brittany has become involved with the Patrick Mahomes foundation "15 and the Mahomies." It is a foundation that benefits children in the Kansas City metro area and raises tens of thousands of dollars every year.

Brittany and Patrick met while in high school in Texas. She is a former professional soccer player who has since retired and moved with Mahomes to Kansas City when he began his career with the Chiefs.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sterling, in early 2021 and are set to wed sometime in 2022.

Edited by LeRon Haire