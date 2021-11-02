"Hoping that the turnover luck flips" - Patrick Mahomes remains hopeful about Chiefs' playoffs chances going forward

After five long years of watching the Chiefs dominate the AFC, it is odd to see the team stumbling in 2021. At this point, the Chiefs are 4-4 with a shaky win over the now 2-6 New York Giants.

After such a shaky start, one of the main issues is clearly turnovers. Specifically, turnovers in the red zone have been detrimental to the Chiefs' success.

Patrick Mahomes on his play and Chiefs' playoff hopes

For the Chiefs to improve their play in 2021, there are several things that need to be done. The defense must improve their level of play by getting after the quarterback and creating more turnovers.

On the offensive side of the ball, it starts with Patrick Mahomes, who threw an interception to kick off the game and should have thrown one more later, but it was dropped.

Patrick Mahomes spoke about his interceptions leading into the game and addressed them after the win, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Even the Titans game the week before, we’re going to battle to the very end, I promise you that,” Mahomes said. “You’re hoping that the turnover luck flips the other way, but that comes with us trying to execute at a higher level. We had the ball that bounced up in the air and was picked off. Then Travis, who doesn’t fumble, he fumbled. Like I said to Trav and all these guys, ‘I’m going to keep coming right back to you. I’m going to throw it to you and let you make a play because I have that trust in you.’

Mahomes then talked about his hopes to keep the Chiefs' Super Bowl hopes alive. Put simply, he equated winning with minimizing turnovers and penalties.

“All you can do is focus on the Packers now,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we know this entire season we play a lot of good football teams coming up. You focus on the Packers. That’s a great football team — I think they’re the first seed in the NFC — you know they’re going to be a great challenge for you. You go back to your execution; you go back to practice executing in not getting those penalties.

The Chiefs outlook going forward

The Chiefs are now 4-4 and in third place in the AFC West. For all of the struggles and painful losses the Chiefs have endured this season, they are only a game back in the division.

The now 4-3 Chargers lost to the Patriots over the weekend and the 5-2 Raiders are with an interim head coach, so both teams are far from guaranteed to keep winning.

However, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them as every remaining team on their schedule is either at .500 or better.

Will the Chiefs get the ship right and finish 2021 in the same way they finished the last five years?

Stay tuned to find out.

