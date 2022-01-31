Brittany Matthews' 'Team Brittany' tees sell thousands on first day of going on sale

Brittany Matthews caught a lot of flak for popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it on those sitting below her suite after her fiancé Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. People were on her case as they castigated her for choosing to spray those below her without their consent from high up in her exclusive seating at Arrowhead Stadium.

While initially despondent about the criticism, she has now turned the experience in which she became the victim of online bullying into something positive. Brittany Matthews has decided to create a "Team Brittany" t-shirt whose proceeds will go towards combatting bullying in and around the Kansas City area.

Brittany Matthews takes bullies on at their own game

Brittany Matthews decided to team up with Kansas City apparel maker Charlie Hustle to create the tees. All proceeds from there will go to Red Card KC, which works to stop bullying in the community.

She decided to take this step after directly confronting her bulliers online in a video, where she said that even though it had been a rough week for her, she was looking forward to turning it into something good for the community.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.

Fans across the land seem to have heard her clarion call as the tees bearing her name have been selling out fast. In the first 24 hours, some 2000 units were sold, putting new demand on backorder. Only the extra small size remained available for sale, everything from small to XXXL was sold out. One sales representative commented on the overwhelmingly positive reaction from the community following the release of the t-shirts.

"The community reaction for the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. The message that we are trying to convey is to be kind to one another."

It appears as if many fans share a similar sentiment. While many fans may have been disgruntled by being sprayed with champagne when they were not expecting it. Another group of fans were celebrating with her on an amazing win for their team.

Becky @nursebecky29 #ChiefsKingdom @brittanylynne8 I was sitting below her at this game. I’m sure it wasn’t unanimous, but the crowd was cheering WITH her and encouraging her when she did it. Cheers to a GREAT win and to the spontaneity that came in that moment 🥂🍾. Be kind to one another. Go chiefs!!! @brittanylynne8 I was sitting below her at this game. I’m sure it wasn’t unanimous, but the crowd was cheering WITH her and encouraging her when she did it. Cheers to a GREAT win and to the spontaneity that came in that moment 🥂🍾. Be kind to one another. Go chiefs!!! ❤️💛❤️💛#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/gDhRft15x7

One hopes that everyone learns something from this situation. It would be especially great if this entire saga acts as a teaching moment for people on both sides of the fence, when it comes to online bullying.

Even if someone disagrees with something someone does, as is their right, that disagreement should not have to descend into bullying. With Brittany Matthews now taking the lead and pushing back against this shameful act, one hopes that "Team Brittany" wins the game against bullying.

