Brock Purdy or Dak Prescott: Who should I start in fantasy football week 2?

The first week of the NFL is finally over. Teams and their players must really prove themselves now - starting with top Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott.

Both the teams are coming off lopsided wins - Purdy's San Francisco 49ers winning 30-7 at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Prescott's Dallas Cowboys blanking the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. In Week 2, they will respectively face the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets.

So who is the better fantasy pick between them?

Is Brock Purdy a good fantasy pick?

Brock Purdy while defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers

Brock Purdy is, without a doubt, on his way to becoming the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. He has already won all his regular-season starts and thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of them while achieving a passer rating of at least 95.0, all league-firsts.Heading into the intrastate, intradivisional matchup against the Rams, Purdy is listed at QB11. He is also described as a sleeper pick who should have little trouble against his opponents' young secondary - unless the ever-dominant Aaron Donald gets to him.

Is Dak Prescott a good fantasy pick?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Dak Prescott, meanwhile, was mostly quiet against the Giants, throwing for only 143 yards and no touchdowns for a middling rating of QB19, per Sports Illustrated. But it hardly mattered as Tony Pollard and KaVontae Turpin combined for three rushing touchdowns, while the defense completely silenced MetLife Stadium, sacking Daniel Jones seven times and intercepting him twice.

But against the New York Jets, Prescott needs to be at his A-game. Gang Green boasts one of the stronger defenses in the league, anchored by Pro Bowlers Quinnen Williams, CJ Mosley, and Sauce Gardner.

Brock Purdy vs Dak Prescott: Who should I start in week 2?

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Brock Purdy gets the advantage, but only by half a point.

Prescott is expected to be tested more significantly against the Jets, who are eager to dedicate their season to Aaron Rodgers, whose career may have ended after he tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills. This means he will have to air it out more, and Sauce Gardner and Jordan Whitehead will have many opportunities to stop him if he does so.

Purdy, meanwhile, will only need to contend with Aaron Donald, who has been the Rams' only noteworthy defender with Jalen Ramsey now plying his trade in Miami Gardens. And even then, Trent Williams and company could silence the multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, freeing him up either in the air or on the ground.

A statistical comparison of Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy