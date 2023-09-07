Keenan Allen Fantasy Outlook: Is Chargers WR a good pick in Fantasy Football this year despite injury concerns?

Keenan Allen has steadily contributed to the Los Angeles Chargers since he was drafted in 2013. After ten seasons with the squad, he’s been named to five Pro Bowl teams and delivered five seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Whether it was Philip Rivers or Justin Herbert throwing the ball, having Allen running routes gives them an advantage. But as the team undergoes some changes in their offensive personnel, will Allen’s fantasy football stock take a hit?

Keenan Allen Fantasy Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Allen will still be the Chargers’ go-to guy during passing plays. He can still complete catches even though opposing defenses tend to double-team him. Allen’s combination of size and speed makes him tough to guard.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career more than once. The former California standout was limited to nine games in 2014 and 2015 due to kidney surgery and an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

Though he has been relatively healthy from 2016 to 2021, he missed seven games last season due to a thigh hamstring strain. But Allen dazzled on the football field once he returned, averaging 11.4 yards per catch on 66 receptions.

He still finished with 752 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 despite missing nearly half of the season. With him getting a clean bill of health, he is set to dominate again. The Chargers drafting Quentin Johnston will also motivate him to excel every week and retain his spot as a starter.

Is Keenan Allen a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Keenan Allen is the 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Allen is a great fantasy football pick if he’s still on the board. He could be a low-end WR1 or a premiere WR2 for your fantasy team. An injury-free regular season will be his priority. Once he can establish that, the yards and the touchdowns will come.

He also benefits from having Kellen Moore as his new offensive coordinator. Last season, Moore facilitated the Dallas Cowboys offense that finished fourth in points per game. Moore’s hurry-up scheme will give Allen more opportunities for receptions and scores.

During the preseason, Moore has also experimented on Allen’s spot within the formation. Varying his position, whether on the slot or outside, could deceive defenders regarding his route. That trickery could give him some open looks for easy catches.

Where should you draft Keenan Allen this year?

Keenan Allen has been with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers for a decade.

Fantasy football websites place Keenan Allen’s average draft position at 43. That number translates to the early fifth round of ten-player leagues. By then, most players have drafted a quarterback, a top wide receiver, and a running back.

Allen’s recent injury history is the primary reason for his 2023 ADP. If he does miss some games, his fantasy owner will still have two wideouts and the flex to deliver the points. For the same reason, making him your lead wideout isn’t the best decision.

Besides, several options, like Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, DeVonta Smith, and Calvin Ridley, are ranked higher than him.