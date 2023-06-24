Peyton Manning and his Hall of Fame career were rejuvenated when he joined the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2012 season. Nikola Jokic has found himself in the conversation as the best player in the NBA. The common bond both share is the success they had in the city of Denver.

Manning led the Broncos to their last Super Bowl win in 2015 while Jokic helped the Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history. Fans took to Reddit as they debated Manning and Jokic and their impact on the city.

Other fans make a strong case for Peyton Manning and Jokic as the best player in Denver's history:

The journey of how both players reached the city is polar opposites of one another. Manning spent the first 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts but missed the 2011 season due to a neck injury.

Jokic was selected by the Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft out of Serbia. The six-eleven center is fourth in franchise history in points and second in rebounds.

Peyton Manning's highlights with the Broncos

Peyton Manning Announces Retirement

Manning spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning AP Comeback Player of the Year in his first season.

The quarterback also finished second in both in the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year voting. He led the league that season with a 68.6 completion percentage.

Manning won his NFL record fifth MVP award and his second career Offensive Player of the Year honor. Manning also set the all-time record with the most passing yards in an NFL season with 5,477 yards.

Peyton Manning still holds the record for

- Single season passing yards

- Single season passing touchdowns

- Career game-winning drives

- Career fourth quarter comebacks Peyton Manning still holds the record for - Single season passing yards- Single season passing touchdowns- Career game-winning drives- Career fourth quarter comebacks

The 55 touchdowns he threw in the 2013 season are also the most in a season in league history. In all, his 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns with the Broncos are second to fellow Hall of Famer John Elway.

