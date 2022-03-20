"He’s kicked my a** for many years" - Broncos GM says he has no doubts about Russell Wilson's quality of play

Russell Wilson's arrival to the Mile-High City of Denver has brought high expectations from fans and media pundits alike. That list also includes new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

When Broncos general manager George Paton brought up the possibility that Russell Wilson might join the team, the GM wanted Hackett to watch tape of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, to which Hackett said the following:

"I don’t need to watch the tape, he’s kicked my a** for many years.”

Hackett has been an assistant coach in the NFL for many years, including a tenure as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021.

Anyone that has coached or played in the league understands the type of leadership and efficiency that the former Pro Bowl quarterback displays on the field.

He suffered a severe finger dislocation last season during a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, but it seems to have healed well. His performance in the Precision Passing competition in the 2021-2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown proved as much.

NFL @NFL



: Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson 🎯📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN https://t.co/VmidDvJk8l

Russell Wilson has wasted no time getting involved in the Denver community

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson.

During his 10-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback ingratiated himself within the fabric of the community. In February 2021, he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his contributions to the city and community of Seattle.

On Tuesdays (during his time with the Seahawks), the signal caller made it a point to visit the Seattle Children's Hospital. He and his wife, entertainer Ciara, funded $1.75 million to start a charter school called "Why Not You" just south of Seattle.

The power couple also donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Lifeline in 2020, along with assisting with the Meals Up campaign (which provides meals to those in need).

One day before his official signing with the Denver Broncos, the star quarterback was up to his old tricks as he and Ciara made their first of many trips to the Children's Hospital in Colorado to visit the patients there.

Russell Wilson is expected to bring joy to the Denver Broncos community. He is also looking to bring stability to the franchise's quarterback position for the first time since the retirement of Peyton Manning in 2016.

The former University of Wisconsin standout was a nine-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2019 with the Seahawks. Perhaps his biggest accomplishment was winning Super Bowl XLVIII over (ironically) the Denver Broncos, led by Peyton Manning.

The 2022 season looks promising, as the Denver Broncos have their man for now and hopefully beyond.

Edited by Adam Dickson