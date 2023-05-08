Broncos minicamp schedule: Everything we know so far

The Denver Broncos rookie minicamp is set to take place May 12-14. Denver signed 16 undrafted free agents, including 16 additional players for next week's minicamp tryouts. Notable invitees include three XFL players -- QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jacques Patrick and LB Trent Harris.

The Broncos will have, at least, 35 players at the rookie minicamp. The franchise is expected to sign more players afterward. These signings will give the team more depth and competition at these positions. It's an exciting time for the franchise as they look to build a team capable of competing for a Super Bowl championship.

After an exciting draft, the Broncos now have the pieces in place to win. The upcoming minicamp will be crucial for the team to evaluate their new players and develop team chemistry. With the right moves and dedication, Denver could make a run in the playoffs.

Broncos' offseason schedule

With things taking off, OTAS will be held May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8. The mandatory minicamp will be held June 13-15. Preseason games begin in August, and the regular season kicks off in September.

The Sean Payton Era has officially begun, and anticipation is high for the upcoming season. Fans and players alike are eagerly awaiting the start of the season. Since the year they won the Super Bowl in 2015, the team has lost back-to-back seasons.

It's time for a change. The team will be looking to Payton to restore the franchise to its glory days. With his experience and leadership, the team will have the confidence to compete at the highest level. He will be the one to set the culture and expectations for the team. With the right plan and effort, Payton has the potential to turn the franchise around. It's time to get excited and cheer on the team as we approach the 2023-24 regular season.

NFL schedules for 2023 are expected to be announced on Thursday.

