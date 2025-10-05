Broncos vs Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The Denver Broncos travel to Lincoln Financial Field to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in what should be one of the most exciting Week 5 games.
In Week 4, the Eagles tied their franchise record for most straight wins by winning a 10th consecutive NFL game (including playoffs). Now, they will try to claim that record outright on Sunday against the Broncos.
Moreover, the Broncos are coming off a resounding 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, which improved their season record to 2-2.
It should be a confidence booster ahead a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, they have failed to win a road game this season, having lost both outings away from Empower Field, to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Here, we take a look at the projected starting lineups of the Eagles and the Broncos before the two playoff hopefuls go head-to-head on Sunday.
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 5
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Eagles:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Allen
NT
D.J. Jones
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
LLB
Alex Singleton
RLB
Justin Strnad
SLB
Nik Bonitto
LCB
Pat Surtain II
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
FS
Brandon Jones
RCB
Riley Moss
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Eagles:
Position
Starter
PK
Wil Lutz
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup
Below is how the Philadelphia Eagles are projected to line up on offense against the Denver Broncos on Sunday:
Position
Starter
QB
Jalen Hurts
RB
Saquon Barkley
WR
A.J. Brown
WR
DeVonta Smith
WR
Jahan Dotson
TE
Dallas Goedert
LT
Jordan Mailata
LG
Landon Dickerson
C
Cam Jurgens
RG
Tyler Steen
RT
Lane Johnson
Below is how the Eagles will likely line up defensively against the Broncos on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Moro Ojomo
NT
Jordan Davis
RDE
Jalen Carter
WLB
Za'Darius Smith
LLB
Zack Baun
RLB
Jihaad Campbell
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
LCB
Adoree' Jackson
SS
Reed Blankenship
FS
Andrew Mukuba
RCB
Quinyon Mitchell
NB
Cooper DeJean
Below is how the Eagles' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Elliott
P
Braden Mann
H
Braden Mann
PR
Jahan Dotson
KR
Will Shipley
LS
Cal Adomitis
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Denver Broncos depth chart
Below is a look at the Broncos’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Sam Ehlinger
-
RB
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
Tyler Badie
Jaleel McLaughlin
WR
Courtland Sutton
Pat Bryant
-
-
WR
Troy Franklin
Trent Sherfield Sr.
-
-
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
-
-
-
TE
Evan Engram
Adam Trautman
Nate Adkins
Lucas Krull (out)
FB
Adam Prentice
Michael Burton (IR)
-
-
LT
Garrett Bolles
Matt Peart
-
-
LG
Ben Powers
Alex Palczewski
-
-
C
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
-
-
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Nick Gargiulo (IR)
-
-
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Frank Crum
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Zach Allen
Jordan Jackson
Matt Henninsen (IR)
-
NT
D.J. Jones
Malcolm Roach (IR)
-
-
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
Eyioma Uwazurike
Sai'vion Jones
-
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
Jonah Elliss
-
-
LLB
Alex Singleton
Karene Reid
Drew Sanders (IR)
-
RLB
Justin Strnad
Dre Greenlaw (IR)
-
-
SLB
Nik Bonitto
Dondrea Tillman
Que Robinson
Johnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCB
Pat Surtain II
-
-
-
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
P.J. Locke
JL Skinner
-
FS
Brandon Jones
Devon Key
-
-
RCB
Riley Moss
Kris Abrams-Draine
-
-
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Jahdae Barron
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Wil Lutz
-
-
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Riley Moss
-
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Badie
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
-
-
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Below is a look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Sam Howell
-
RB
Saquon Barkley
AJ Dillon
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
WR
A.J. Brown
John Metchie III
Johnny Wilson (IR)
-
WR
DeVonta Smith
Xavier Gipson
-
-
WR
Jahan Dotson
Darius Cooper (IR)
-
-
TE
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Kylen Granson
Cameron Latu
FB
Ben VanSumeren (IR)
-
-
-
LT
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Myles Hinton (IR)
-
LG
Landon Dickerson
Brett Toth
-
-
C
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Willie Lampkin (IR)
-
RG
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
-
-
RT
Lane Johnson
Cameron Williams (IR)
-
-
Below is a look at the Eagles’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Moro Ojomo
Byron Young
-
-
NT
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
-
-
RDE
Jalen Carter
Za'Darius Smith
-
-
WLB
Za'Darius Smith
Azeez Ojulari
Nolan Smith Jr. (IR)
Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR)
LLB
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon Jr.
-
-
RLB
Jihaad Campbell
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Nakobe Dean (out)
-
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
Joshua Uche
Patrick Johnson
-
LCB
Adoree' Jackson
Kelee Ringo
Jakorian Bennett (IR)
-
SS
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
-
-
FS
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
-
-
RCB
Quinyon Mitchell
Mac McWilliams
-
-
NB
Cooper DeJean
Parry Nickerson
-
-
Below is a look at the Eagles’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Elliott
-
-
-
P
Braden Mann
-
-
-
H
Braden Mann
-
-
-
PR
Jahan Dotson
Cooper DeJean
-
-
KR
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
John Metchie III
AJ Dillon
LS
Cal Adomitis
Charley Hughlett (IR)
-
-
How to watch the Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Denver Broncos will hope to give the Eagles their first defeat of the year when they meet in Philadelphia on Sunday in NFL Week 5.
Play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the game on CBS starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 5.
The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.
Game info:
Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV
