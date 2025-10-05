  • home icon
Broncos vs Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:13 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Broncos vs Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 - Source: Imagn

The Denver Broncos travel to Lincoln Financial Field to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in what should be one of the most exciting Week 5 games.

In Week 4, the Eagles tied their franchise record for most straight wins by winning a 10th consecutive NFL game (including playoffs). Now, they will try to claim that record outright on Sunday against the Broncos.

Moreover, the Broncos are coming off a resounding 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, which improved their season record to 2-2.

It should be a confidence booster ahead a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, they have failed to win a road game this season, having lost both outings away from Empower Field, to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Here, we take a look at the projected starting lineups of the Eagles and the Broncos before the two playoff hopefuls go head-to-head on Sunday.

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 5

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5:

PositionStarter
QBBo Nix
RBJ.K. Dobbins
WRTroy Franklin
WRCourtland Sutton
WRMarvin Mims Jr.
TEEvan Engram
FBAdam Prentice
LTGarrett Bolles
LGBen Powers
CLuke Wattenberg
RGQuinn Meinerz
RTMike McGlinchey
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Eagles:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Allen
NTD.J. Jones
RDEJohn Franklin-Myers
WLBJonathon Cooper
LLBAlex Singleton
RLBJustin Strnad
SLBNik Bonitto
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa Hufanga
FSBrandon Jones
RCBRiley Moss
NBJa'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Eagles:

PositionStarter
PKWil Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr.
KRMarvin Mims Jr.
LSMitchell Fraboni
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

Below is how the Philadelphia Eagles are projected to line up on offense against the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

PositionStarter
QBJalen Hurts
RBSaquon Barkley
WRA.J. Brown
WRDeVonta Smith
WRJahan Dotson
TEDallas Goedert
LTJordan Mailata
LGLandon Dickerson
CCam Jurgens
RGTyler Steen
RTLane Johnson
Below is how the Eagles will likely line up defensively against the Broncos on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDEMoro Ojomo
NTJordan Davis
RDEJalen Carter
WLBZa'Darius Smith
LLBZack Baun
RLBJihaad Campbell
SLBJalyx Hunt
LCBAdoree' Jackson
SSReed Blankenship
FSAndrew Mukuba
RCBQuinyon Mitchell
NBCooper DeJean
Below is how the Eagles' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
PKJake Elliott
PBraden Mann
HBraden Mann
PRJahan Dotson
KRWill Shipley
LSCal Adomitis
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBo NixJarrett StidhamSam Ehlinger-
RBJ.K. DobbinsRJ HarveyTyler BadieJaleel McLaughlin
WRCourtland SuttonPat Bryant--
WRTroy FranklinTrent Sherfield Sr.--
WRMarvin Mims Jr.---
TEEvan EngramAdam Trautman
Nate AdkinsLucas Krull (out)
FBAdam PrenticeMichael Burton (IR)--
LTGarrett BollesMatt Peart--
LGBen PowersAlex Palczewski--
CLuke WattenbergAlex Forsyth--
RGQuinn MeinerzNick Gargiulo (IR)--
RTMike McGlincheyFrank Crum--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach AllenJordan JacksonMatt Henninsen (IR)-
NTD.J. JonesMalcolm Roach (IR)--
RDEJohn Franklin-MyersEyioma UwazurikeSai'vion Jones-
WLBJonathon CooperJonah Elliss--
LLBAlex SingletonKarene ReidDrew Sanders (IR)-
RLBJustin StrnadDre Greenlaw (IR)--
SLBNik BonittoDondrea TillmanQue RobinsonJohnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCBPat Surtain II---
SSTalanoa HufangaP.J. LockeJL Skinner-
FSBrandon JonesDevon Key--
RCBRiley MossKris Abrams-Draine--
NBJa'Quan McMillianJahdae Barron--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKWil Lutz--
PJeremy Crawshaw--
HJeremy Crawshaw--
PRMarvin Mims Jr.Riley Moss-
KRMarvin Mims Jr.Jaleel McLaughlinTyler Badie
LSMitchell Fraboni- -
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Below is a look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJalen HurtsTanner McKeeSam Howell-
RBSaquon BarkleyAJ DillonWill ShipleyTank Bigsby
WRA.J. BrownJohn Metchie IIIJohnny Wilson (IR)-
WRDeVonta SmithXavier Gipson--
WRJahan DotsonDarius Cooper (IR)--
TEDallas GoedertGrant CalcaterraKylen GransonCameron Latu
FBBen VanSumeren (IR)---
LTJordan MailataFred JohnsonMyles Hinton (IR)-
LGLandon DickersonBrett Toth--
CCam JurgensDrew KendallWillie Lampkin (IR)-
RGTyler SteenMatt Pryor--
RTLane JohnsonCameron Williams (IR)--
Below is a look at the Eagles’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMoro OjomoByron Young--
NTJordan DavisTy Robinson--
RDEJalen CarterZa'Darius Smith--
WLBZa'Darius SmithAzeez OjulariNolan Smith Jr. (IR)Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR)
LLBZack BaunSmael Mondon Jr.--
RLBJihaad CampbellJeremiah Trotter Jr.Nakobe Dean (out)-
SLBJalyx HuntJoshua UchePatrick Johnson-
LCBAdoree' JacksonKelee RingoJakorian Bennett (IR)-
SSReed BlankenshipMarcus Epps--
FSAndrew MukubaSydney Brown--
RCBQuinyon MitchellMac McWilliams--
NBCooper DeJeanParry Nickerson--
Below is a look at the Eagles’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Elliott---
PBraden Mann---
HBraden Mann---
PRJahan DotsonCooper DeJean--
KRWill ShipleyTank BigsbyJohn Metchie IIIAJ Dillon
LSCal AdomitisCharley Hughlett (IR)--
How to watch the Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Denver Broncos will hope to give the Eagles their first defeat of the year when they meet in Philadelphia on Sunday in NFL Week 5.

Play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the game on CBS starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

