Broncos vs Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The Denver Broncos travel to Lincoln Financial Field to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in what should be one of the most exciting Week 5 games.

Ad

In Week 4, the Eagles tied their franchise record for most straight wins by winning a 10th consecutive NFL game (including playoffs). Now, they will try to claim that record outright on Sunday against the Broncos.

Moreover, the Broncos are coming off a resounding 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, which improved their season record to 2-2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It should be a confidence booster ahead a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, they have failed to win a road game this season, having lost both outings away from Empower Field, to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here, we take a look at the projected starting lineups of the Eagles and the Broncos before the two playoff hopefuls go head-to-head on Sunday.

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 5

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5:

Ad

Position Starter QB Bo Nix RB J.K. Dobbins WR Troy Franklin

WR Courtland Sutton WR Marvin Mims Jr. TE Evan Engram FB Adam Prentice LT Garrett Bolles LG Ben Powers C Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz RT Mike McGlinchey

Ad

Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Eagles:

Position Starter LDE Zach Allen NT D.J. Jones RDE John Franklin-Myers WLB Jonathon Cooper LLB Alex Singleton RLB Justin Strnad SLB Nik Bonitto LCB Pat Surtain II SS Talanoa Hufanga

FS Brandon Jones RCB Riley Moss NB Ja'Quan McMillian

Ad

Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Eagles:

Position Starter PK Wil Lutz P Jeremy Crawshaw H Jeremy Crawshaw PR Marvin Mims Jr. KR Marvin Mims Jr. LS Mitchell Fraboni

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

Below is how the Philadelphia Eagles are projected to line up on offense against the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

Ad

Position Starter QB Jalen Hurts RB Saquon Barkley WR A.J. Brown WR DeVonta Smith WR Jahan Dotson TE Dallas Goedert LT Jordan Mailata LG Landon Dickerson C Cam Jurgens RG Tyler Steen RT Lane Johnson

Ad

Below is how the Eagles will likely line up defensively against the Broncos on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Moro Ojomo NT Jordan Davis RDE Jalen Carter WLB Za'Darius Smith LLB Zack Baun RLB Jihaad Campbell SLB Jalyx Hunt LCB Adoree' Jackson SS Reed Blankenship FS Andrew Mukuba RCB Quinyon Mitchell NB Cooper DeJean

Ad

Below is how the Eagles' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:

Position Starter PK Jake Elliott P Braden Mann H Braden Mann PR Jahan Dotson KR Will Shipley LS Cal Adomitis

Ad

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger - RB J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin WR Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant - - WR Troy Franklin Trent Sherfield Sr. - - WR Marvin Mims Jr. - - - TE Evan Engram Adam Trautman

Nate Adkins Lucas Krull (out) FB Adam Prentice Michael Burton (IR) - - LT Garrett Bolles Matt Peart - - LG Ben Powers Alex Palczewski - - C Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth - - RG Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo (IR) - - RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henninsen (IR) - NT D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach (IR) - - RDE John Franklin-Myers Eyioma Uwazurike Sai'vion Jones - WLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss - - LLB Alex Singleton Karene Reid Drew Sanders (IR) - RLB Justin Strnad Dre Greenlaw (IR) - - SLB Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Johnny Walker Jr. (IR) LCB Pat Surtain II - - - SS Talanoa Hufanga P.J. Locke JL Skinner - FS Brandon Jones Devon Key - - RCB Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine - - NB Ja'Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Wil Lutz - - P Jeremy Crawshaw - - H Jeremy Crawshaw - - PR Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss - KR Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie LS Mitchell Fraboni - -

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Below is a look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Sam Howell - RB Saquon Barkley AJ Dillon Will Shipley Tank Bigsby WR A.J. Brown John Metchie III Johnny Wilson (IR) - WR DeVonta Smith Xavier Gipson - - WR Jahan Dotson Darius Cooper (IR) - - TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson Cameron Latu FB Ben VanSumeren (IR) - - - LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton (IR) - LG Landon Dickerson Brett Toth - - C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin (IR) - RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor - - RT Lane Johnson Cameron Williams (IR) - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Eagles’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Moro Ojomo Byron Young - - NT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson - - RDE Jalen Carter Za'Darius Smith - - WLB Za'Darius Smith Azeez Ojulari Nolan Smith Jr. (IR) Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR) LLB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Jr. - - RLB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Nakobe Dean (out) - SLB Jalyx Hunt Joshua Uche Patrick Johnson - LCB Adoree' Jackson Kelee Ringo Jakorian Bennett (IR) - SS Reed Blankenship Marcus Epps - - FS Andrew Mukuba Sydney Brown - - RCB Quinyon Mitchell Mac McWilliams - - NB Cooper DeJean Parry Nickerson - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Eagles’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Elliott - - - P Braden Mann - - - H Braden Mann - - - PR Jahan Dotson Cooper DeJean - - KR Will Shipley Tank Bigsby John Metchie III AJ Dillon LS Cal Adomitis Charley Hughlett (IR) - -

Ad

How to watch the Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Denver Broncos will hope to give the Eagles their first defeat of the year when they meet in Philadelphia on Sunday in NFL Week 5.

Play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the game on CBS starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Ad

The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More